Moray

Thief wore fingerless gloves during Forres break-in

Cash was stolen from a property off the A96 on Saturday night.

By Ellie Milne
Forres sign
The break-in took place off the A96 near Forres. Image: Google Maps.

A man wearing a tracksuit and fingerless gloves was captured on CCTV during a break-in near Forres.

A “quantity of cash” was stolen from a property off the A96 between 8.35pm and 9.15pm on Saturday.

Security cameras caught a man entering the building and then leaving via the rear.

Police are appealing to the public for information about anyone “acting suspiciously” in the area at the time.

They have not confirmed which premises was targeted.

The suspect is described as being white and around 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark grey tracksuit with reflective ties, fingerless gloves and black trainers.

Man caught on CCTV during Forres break-in

PC Ben Warr-Jones said: “Although the premises may be off the main road, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area between 8.30pm and 9.20pm and who saw anyone acting suspiciously.

“Due to where the building is, the suspect would have had to have used some sort of transport just to get there, so if you were driving in the area at the time and have any dashcam footage, we’d appreciate being able to view what you have captured on it.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote incident number 3619 of Saturday, December 7 when calling.

“Alternatively, details can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

