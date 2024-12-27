Shock figures reveal drivers hitting nearly 90mph near Muirton junction on Elgin to Lossiemouth road

Shock figures have revealed drivers have been caught doing nearly 90mph on the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road near the Muirton junction.

The busy road has a long straight stretching about two miles and is regularly visited by mobile speed cameras due to safety concerns.

Now figures compiled by police have been released to the Press and Journal showing the number of drivers caught speeding on the road.

And the statistics have also revealed the eye-opening number of crashes recorded at the B9135 Muirton road junction on the route in the last 10 years.

Campaigners in Lossiemouth told the Press and Journal the turn-off causes anxiety in the town with “near misses” reported on an almost daily basis.

In Full: Speeding worries on A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road

Police speed cameras visited the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road 151 times between January 2022 and November 2024 at an average of roughly once per week.

between January 2022 and November 2024 at an average of The location used is near Windyridge, which is about one mile south of the Muirton junction.

Figures show speeding drivers were only detected on 12 visits, with 25 motorists caught over the 60mph limit.

The fastest driver was caught doing 87mph on March 16, 2023 between 8.20pm and 9.30pm.

on March 16, 2023 between 8.20pm and 9.30pm. Another motorist was caught doing 83mph on October 19, 2024 between 8.20am and 10am.

on October 19, 2024 between 8.20am and 10am. At least another 13 motorists were caught doing more than 70mph.

Muirton junction: Police figures show only three crashes in decade

Worries about the B9135 Muirton road junction leading to RAF Lossiemouth have heightened this year following serious crashes there.

Teenagers Marcus Beck, 17, and Gregor Booth, 16, died following a collision while riding an e-bike in the area in March.

A man was arrested following a crash involving a car and minivan at the junction in October with a biker left in a “serious condition” following a separate incident the same month.

Police figures released to the Press and Journal though have only recorded two crashes at the junction this year, the fatal collision involving Marcus and Gregor and the “serious” crash involving the biker.

And the statistics published following a freedom of information request show only one other collision at the junction since the start of 2014 – a “slight” incident in 2015.

Police say it is their “standard operating procedure” to exclude “non-injury collisions” as part of the figures.

Shock at lack of collisions recorded at Elgin to Lossiemouth junction

Both Lossiemouth Community Council chairwoman Carolle Ralph and Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe were surprised to learn of so few collisions recorded by the police at the Muirton junction.

Mrs Ralph said: “I know many people in the town don’t like going out at that junction, they’ll prefer to drive through the town to avoid it.

“I’m surprised to hear the police have only recorded three collisions. I think most people would be surprised to hear that.

“The last thing we would want is for people to be complacent there.”

Mr Cowe also expected far more collisions to have been recorded at the Muirton junction near Lossiemouth.

He said: “It’s a junction you have to be extremely careful at because you’re never quite sure what some drivers are going to do.

“There’s nothing wrong with the road, it’s driver behaviour. I’ve seen it myself, I had a near miss there a few days ago, lots of people have.

“It’s a junction you have to be very wary about because it is very busy at times with traffic going to and from the base.

“I’m surprised only 25 drivers have been caught speeding in three years, but the location of the van is very visible.

“Regular drivers certainly know to look out for it and it’s good to hear it has been there so often.”

Read more from Lossiemouth