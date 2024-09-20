Inside Lossiemouth’s Harbour Bar: Step inside much-loved pub that’s been empty for 20 years and find out what’s happening with it today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Lossiemouth’s Harbour Bar: Step inside much-loved pub that’s been empty for 20 years and find out what’s happening with it today

The Press and Journal went inside the much-loved venue to see what's inside and learn what's happening with the building.

Caption showing front door and inside Harbour Bar.
The inside of the Harbour Bar in Lossiemouh will be familiar to many. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

The Harbour Bar in Lossiemouth was once a thriving pub on the waterfront with a roaring coal fire that kept punters warm during the winter.

For the last 16 years though, the much-loved venue has had one of the few dormant doors amid the busy marina.

Now there are fresh attempts to revive the site with the building on the market.

However, before any future sale, the Press and Journal went on a tour of the former Harbour Bar and large flat above that offers panoramic views of the Lossiemouth coastline.

Exterior of Harbour Bar.
Very few people have seen inside the Harbour Bar for nearly 20 years. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

What remains of the Harbour Bar

For nearly two decades the narrow red double door that punters would squeeze through at the top of the steps has been firmly padlocked shut.

Large windows offer spectacular views of the harbour from inside are too high to see through from the pavement, meaning the interior of the Harbour Bar has been virtually unseen since it closed.

The first thing you see after stepping inside is the large wooden backboard of the pub remains, complete with a small painted fishing boat.

Remains of Harbour Bar.
Very little remains of the original Harbour Bar fixtures. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Markings can be seen on the wall where shelves and bottles would have stood.

The bar itself though has been removed with only a tangle of pipes and the sinks remaining.

Large quantities of soot have fallen down the chimney over the years into the fondly-remembered fireplace.

After climbing the steps in the corner you walk through to what was once the lounge.

Former lounge area of Harbour Bar.
The former Harbour Bar lounge. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Despite being empty for years, the large room is surprisingly clean. Propped up at the side of the wall is a small chalk blackboard with “we wish u all the best” written on it, presumably from when the bar closed.

Going further into the back of the building the former kitchen is still complete with shelves, crockery and even deep fat fryers.

Meanwhile, glass bottles, all but one of which is empty, remain packed in plastic beer crates.

Empty bottles in plastic crates.
Empty bottles in the cellar of the Harbour Bar. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Empty kitchen of Harbour Bar.
Looking into the Harbour Bar kitchen. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Wooden backbar fixtures.
The wooden fittings behind where the bar stood are still intact. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

In pictures: Stepping back in time in flat above bar

Although the Harbour Bar closed in 2008, it’s believed someone lived in the flat above the Lossiemouth pub as recently as 10 years ago.

The accommodation above the bar and lounge is a warren with potentially three bedrooms on the first floor and a further two bedrooms on the second floor.

Looking through window at Lossiemouth marina.
The flat above the Harbour Bar overlooks Lossiemouth’s marina. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

In contrast to the business premises below, carpets remain on the floor throughout.

And relics dating from bygone eras remain in some of the rooms, including a fire extinguisher believed to date from the 1920s, old lamps and vintage decorations.

In the top floor, a bed remains in one of the bedroomsm which have bay windows offering panoramic views of the coastline towards Buckie and beyond.

Old lantern and torch on fireplace
A lamp and torch sit on the fireplace in a bedroom. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Staircase.
The staircase above the original bar. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
A fireplace that kept another bedroom warm. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Panoramic view of coastline from Lossiemouth.
The top floor offers stunning views of the coastline. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Bedframe inside bedroom.
A single bed remains inside one of the bedrooms. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
An old-style fire extinguisher stands at the top of the steps. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Much of the original decorations remain in good condition. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Garden at rear of bar.
Garden at the rear of the bar. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Entrance to rear of bar.
The flat can be accessed directly from the garden. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Meet the owner of the Harbour Bar today

Cambridge-based property developer Darren Mould bought the Harbour Bar in May 2022 after being persuaded to visit Lossiemouth by a friend.

During the trip the businessman fell in love with the potential of the waterfront site of the pub.

Darren Mould inside Harbour Bar.
Property developer Darren Mould inside the Harbour Bar. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

He said: “We went all over, we looked at Elgin, Forres, Burghead, Hopeman, Findhorn, but the Harbour Bar was the one that stuck out.

“I just thought we could do some good here by restoring an old building and bringing it back into use, which is what I’m all about.

“We looked at the former Beach Bar site too and thought we could maybe start with this and move on to that.”

However, two years on and he no longer has a local contact who he can work with on the project.

Harbour Bar and Lossiemouth waterfront.
Darren Mould wants to see the property in use again. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The plot was due to got to auction in November last year but no buyer has been found yet.

Mr Mould added: “If I lived here then I would be in there all the time. It’s what I loved to do. Unfortunately with the distance it’s just too difficult for me now.

“I would need to be here myself, and that’s just not possible.”

What are the plans for the Harbour Bar?

Darren Mould’s company Domus Leaseholders secured planning permission to demolish the Harbour Bar last year.

The plans include replacing the current building with a new one that would have two commercial units on the ground floor, suitable for a coffee shop or retail business, with eight serviced apartments for holidaymakers above. There are also six parking spaces at the rear.

Artist impression of Harbour Bar plans.
Artist impression of approved plans for Harbour Bar site. Image: Domus Leaseholders/Moray Council

The plans were controversial with Lossiemouth Community Council objecting due to existing parking concerns around the Harbour Bar.

This week Mr Mould hosted an open property viewing of the building for businesses interesting in potentially moving into the site.

He told the Press and Journal he also remained open to interested parties leasing the building.

He said: “I bought it because I thought it was a good purchase. The location is incredible, it’s the dream.

The Harbour Bar during the late 1980s.  Image: James Morrison’s friend

“We went with serviced accommodation because it’s got long-term revenue potential.

“A buyer could also refurbish the existing building though. The building itself is fine, it would be up to them.”

New future for bar could be boost for Lossiemouth

Lossiemouth Business Association helped organise the open viewing of the Harbour Bar to drum up interest in the property.

The pub is one of the few vacant units in the town with the only retail premises empty at the moment due to an ongoing legal dispute.

Vice-chairwoman Val Mclennan has secured a key for the building to make viewings easier for potential buyers or tenants.

Looking across Lossiemouth marina to Harbour Bar.
The Harbour Bar has a prime location on Lossiemouth’s waterfront. Image: Domus Leaseholders/Moray Council

She said: “The Harbour Bar is prime real estate in Lossiemouth, so it’s one we’d really like filled again.

“We received some interest from people ahead of the viewing so we’re hoping for something positive from it just from opening it up a bit and getting people talking about it.”

Conversation