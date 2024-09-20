Inside Lossiemouth’s Harbour Bar: Step inside much-loved pub that’s been empty for 20 years and find out what’s happening with it today

The Harbour Bar in Lossiemouth was once a thriving pub on the waterfront with a roaring coal fire that kept punters warm during the winter.

For the last 16 years though, the much-loved venue has had one of the few dormant doors amid the busy marina.

Now there are fresh attempts to revive the site with the building on the market.

However, before any future sale, the Press and Journal went on a tour of the former Harbour Bar and large flat above that offers panoramic views of the Lossiemouth coastline.

What remains of the Harbour Bar

For nearly two decades the narrow red double door that punters would squeeze through at the top of the steps has been firmly padlocked shut.

Large windows offer spectacular views of the harbour from inside are too high to see through from the pavement, meaning the interior of the Harbour Bar has been virtually unseen since it closed.

The first thing you see after stepping inside is the large wooden backboard of the pub remains, complete with a small painted fishing boat.

Markings can be seen on the wall where shelves and bottles would have stood.

The bar itself though has been removed with only a tangle of pipes and the sinks remaining.

Large quantities of soot have fallen down the chimney over the years into the fondly-remembered fireplace.

After climbing the steps in the corner you walk through to what was once the lounge.

Despite being empty for years, the large room is surprisingly clean. Propped up at the side of the wall is a small chalk blackboard with “we wish u all the best” written on it, presumably from when the bar closed.

Going further into the back of the building the former kitchen is still complete with shelves, crockery and even deep fat fryers.

Meanwhile, glass bottles, all but one of which is empty, remain packed in plastic beer crates.

In pictures: Stepping back in time in flat above bar

Although the Harbour Bar closed in 2008, it’s believed someone lived in the flat above the Lossiemouth pub as recently as 10 years ago.

The accommodation above the bar and lounge is a warren with potentially three bedrooms on the first floor and a further two bedrooms on the second floor.

In contrast to the business premises below, carpets remain on the floor throughout.

And relics dating from bygone eras remain in some of the rooms, including a fire extinguisher believed to date from the 1920s, old lamps and vintage decorations.

In the top floor, a bed remains in one of the bedroomsm which have bay windows offering panoramic views of the coastline towards Buckie and beyond.

Meet the owner of the Harbour Bar today

Cambridge-based property developer Darren Mould bought the Harbour Bar in May 2022 after being persuaded to visit Lossiemouth by a friend.

During the trip the businessman fell in love with the potential of the waterfront site of the pub.

He said: “We went all over, we looked at Elgin, Forres, Burghead, Hopeman, Findhorn, but the Harbour Bar was the one that stuck out.

“I just thought we could do some good here by restoring an old building and bringing it back into use, which is what I’m all about.

“We looked at the former Beach Bar site too and thought we could maybe start with this and move on to that.”

However, two years on and he no longer has a local contact who he can work with on the project.

The plot was due to got to auction in November last year but no buyer has been found yet.

Mr Mould added: “If I lived here then I would be in there all the time. It’s what I loved to do. Unfortunately with the distance it’s just too difficult for me now.

“I would need to be here myself, and that’s just not possible.”

What are the plans for the Harbour Bar?

Darren Mould’s company Domus Leaseholders secured planning permission to demolish the Harbour Bar last year.

The plans include replacing the current building with a new one that would have two commercial units on the ground floor, suitable for a coffee shop or retail business, with eight serviced apartments for holidaymakers above. There are also six parking spaces at the rear.

The plans were controversial with Lossiemouth Community Council objecting due to existing parking concerns around the Harbour Bar.

This week Mr Mould hosted an open property viewing of the building for businesses interesting in potentially moving into the site.

He told the Press and Journal he also remained open to interested parties leasing the building.

He said: “I bought it because I thought it was a good purchase. The location is incredible, it’s the dream.

“We went with serviced accommodation because it’s got long-term revenue potential.

“A buyer could also refurbish the existing building though. The building itself is fine, it would be up to them.”

New future for bar could be boost for Lossiemouth

Lossiemouth Business Association helped organise the open viewing of the Harbour Bar to drum up interest in the property.

The pub is one of the few vacant units in the town with the only retail premises empty at the moment due to an ongoing legal dispute.

Vice-chairwoman Val Mclennan has secured a key for the building to make viewings easier for potential buyers or tenants.

She said: “The Harbour Bar is prime real estate in Lossiemouth, so it’s one we’d really like filled again.

“We received some interest from people ahead of the viewing so we’re hoping for something positive from it just from opening it up a bit and getting people talking about it.”

