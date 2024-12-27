Year in shinty: Our round-up of 2024’s biggest moments

As another year of shinty draws to a close, our correspondent Alasdair Bruce rounds up 2024’s big stories, month-by-month…

January

Lovat retained the Lovat Cup as holders following a 1-1 draw with Beauly.

Manager Jamie Matheson said: “It was physical, and feisty at times, but referee Des McNulty was always in control.”

Lochaber defeated neighbours Fort William 4-2 to win the Billy MacLachlan memorial trophy.

Their manager Ally Ferguson said: “I felt we were that bit sharper in front of goal and there was a good turnout to fondly remember Billy.”

February

The Camanachd Association highlighted the lack of available referees as one of shinty’s biggest challenges.

“Refereeing is a great way of staying involved in the game and all the back-up support is there,” recently-retired referee Deek Cameron said.

March

Caberfeidh’s cottages.com MacTavish Cup first-round tie with Kinlochshiel was abandoned when referee Steven MacLachlan took unwell.

A nearby defibrillator, supplied in conjunction with charity Lucky2BHere, was used to great effect by ‘Shiel captain Conor Cormack and teammate Keith MacRae.

Steven was taken to hospital and made a full recovery.

April

Victor Smith inspired Fort William to beat neighbours Kilmallie 5-2 in their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first round tie.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “Victor isn’t yet match fit after injury, but showed his qualities with two goals and a captain’s performance.”

May

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald pulled no punches after seeing his side lose 8-1 at Lochaber.

He said: “That was unacceptable, and I’m embarrassed by that performance. If we don’t turn it around soon, we’ll be playing National Division shinty next season.”

Kingussie named their two 50-seater stands after legendary figures Ian Ross MBE and Donnie Grant MBE.

June

Captain Malcolm Clark’s brace helped Oban Camanachd retain the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup, with a 3-1 win over Kyles Athletic.

He said: “We took the final by the scruff of the neck late in the first half and our make-shift defence were terrific after that.”

Kingussie beat Fort William 3-1 to claim a third successive cottages.com MacTavish Cup.

July

Calum McLay scored as Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Fort William 1-0 to lift the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup for the first time.

Manager Alan MacRae said: “The lads all stuck in against a strong Fort team, and Andrew Morrison was immense in our defence.”

August

With five games remaining, Skye amassed their highest ever top-flight points total since the then-inaugural Mowi National Division season in 1996 after winning 4-2 at Lochaber.

Manager Willie MacDonald said: “There’s still plenty to play for and there’s more to come from these players.”

Kingussie wrestled the Artemis Macaulay Cup back from Oban Camanachd with a 4-1 win in the final.

September

Player of the match Hannah MacDonald’s set up Leah Maxtone to score as Lochaber beat favourites Badenoch 1-0 to take the coveted Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup.

Lochaber manager Andy MacDonald said: “Everyone played out of their skins and these players put so much effort into their training.”

Badenoch went on to win the league.

Grand Slam winners Kingussie, meanwhile, beat Lovat 3-2 in a breathtaking Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.

Player of the match Ruaridh Anderson said: “It’s the trophy you dream of winning as a kid, and the Albert Smith medal is a bit of history, so it’s nice to get my name on it.”

October

Scotland manager Garry Reid described it as an “epic” encounter as his charges went down 25-22 after extra time to a strong Ireland side in their shinty-hurling international.

Garry Reid said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the players, and hope we’ve provided an advert for shinty-hurling that can be built upon further in the years to come.”

November

Caberfeidh’s Blair Morrison and Skye’s Christina MacDonald took the national player of the year prizes at the Annual Mowi Awards.

Blair Morrison said: “If I’m honest, this is a bit of a surprise, but it’s obviously a great feeling to be recognised in this way.”

December

Daniel Cameron takes charge at Oban Camanachd during a time of managerial change for several clubs as shinty takes a well-earned break ahead of the new season.