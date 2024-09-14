Ask a Local: The 5 best things that make Lossiemouth the Jewel of Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Ask a Local: The 5 best things that make Lossiemouth the Jewel of Moray

Community campaigner Carolle Ralph talks us through the things that make Lossie a special place.

Carolle Ralph standing on Lossiemouth East Beach.
Carolle Ralph has chosen her 5 favourite things about Lossiemouth. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Carolle Ralph may not have been born in Lossiemouth, but she’s as close to born and bred in the town as you can otherwise get.

Her family has been in the area for generations and she can recount sights and moments of local history told by her ancestors.

She moved to Lossiemouth at a young age and after moving to Aberdeen in the late 1970s to train as a social worker, she quickly returned home.

Today Carolle is at the forefront of Lossiemouth’s community activism as chairwoman of the local community council.

She has long been passionate about standing up for the town. Her first community project came when she organised a small beach clean with friends when she was just 13.

So when we were looking for someone to beat the drum for the best things about Lossie, we couldn’t think of anyone better than Carolle.

1. The Jewel of Moray

Lossiemouth is well known as The Jewel of Moray, due to its stunning natural beauty.

Look one direction and there’s the stunning East Beach with its golden dunes, look to the other and there’s the West Beach, the striking Covesea Lighthouse and cliffs beyond.

Carolle said: “Lossiemouth is a beautiful coastal town with two spectacular beaches yet within a few minutes there’s so much more.

Drone image looking back at Lossiemouth from East Beach.
Lossiemouth’s coastal location is the envy of many. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“You can go through the forest at Inchbroom and we have got the cliffs around Covesea. The walks around Lossiemouth are second to none.

“It isn’t called the Jewel of Moray for nothing. It’s a destination in itself and I don’t think people appreciate how beautiful it is.

“You can look right the way down to Ben Rinnes and the hills one way and across the Moray Firth in the other. It’s incredible beauty.”

2. Proud Lossiemouth fishing heritage

Like most coastal communities in the north-east, Lossiemouth was built on the back of a doggedly determined and brave fishing fleet.

The Stotfield disaster of 1806, when 21 men and boys drowned at sea on Christmas Day, is remembered with memorials in the town. However, it was just one of many tragedies in the era.

Fishing may not be the main industry in the town today, but its legacy continues to be remembered and shape the community.

Old photo of Lossiemouth harbour full of fishing boats.
Lossiemouth’s harbour was once full with fishing boats. Image: Lossiemouth Fisheries and Community Museum.

Carolle said: “Lossiemouth was built on fishing families, and they risked their lives for the town.

“I suppose if it was not for the fishing industry then Lossiemouth might not exist, or not in the same way. Lossiemouth is fiercely proud of its fishing heritage.

“When I was a wee girl you could walk across the harbour from boat to boat to boat, I suppose like many communities across the north-east.

“We’re lucky that the Fisheries Museum in Lossiemouth has got a wealth of information and the volunteers have so much knowledge.

“If people come to Lossiemouth for the day then it’s well worth a visit.”

3. Fierce campaigning community spirit

The pride of Lossiemouth residents mean they are never afraid to stand up for what they think is right for their town.

It has led to countless community-led campaigns in recent years, including to save the RAF base, the swimming pool and press for a new East Beach bridge.

Meanwhile, volunteers, including Carolle herself, have stepped up to clean and maintain public toilets in the town for visitors.

Save RAF Lossiemouth march
Thousands marched through Lossiemouth in 2010 to keep the RAF base open. Image: DC Thomson

Carolle said: “We’ve got an army of volunteers who really stand up for Lossie. If we have to fight for anything then the community really pulls together and mobilises very quickly.

“I suppose everywhere thinks they have the best community spirit, but I think over the years with all the campaigns Lossiemouth has proven it really fights for the town.

“During Covid we had so many volunteers checking on vulnerable people and delivering meals. It’s a community where people look out for each other.”

4. Vibrant local businesses

Lossiemouth is unusual in that it is a town without a single defined town centre.

While some businesses stretch out along the waterfront, others line Queen Street.

Whatever the local quirks are, it’s a formula that is undoubtedly working with there being only one vacant unit in the town at the moment.

Lossiemouth marina
Businesses have opened to support Lossiemouth’s new place as a tourist destination. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Carolle said: “It’s been tough in recent years, particularly for hospitality, but Lossie businesses are always well supported. They support the town well too.

“I don’t think there’s many towns in Scotland where there is only one empty unit, which really is amazing.

“Lossiemouth has transitioned from fishing to being dependent on tourism, but there’s so many businesses here supporting that now whether it’s cafes, restaurants or B&Bs.”

5. Growing tourist offering

Lossiemouth is undoubtedly one of Moray’s biggest tourist draws thanks to its enviable coastal location.

While watersports are growing, Carolle says other offerings are adding to make the town a sought-after place to live and visit.

She said: “We’ve got some fantastic golf courses, there’s lots of active football clubs too.

Surfers on Lossiemouth beach.
Surfers are regular visitors to Lossiemouth’s East Beach. Image: Shutterstock

“The watersports have really exploded in recent years with surfing and other things taking off recently.

“There also seems to be a lot more interest in plane spotting now at the RAF base. There’s so much for people to do here, especially outdoors.”

Read more from Lossiemouth

More from Moray

Bryan Miller, Sonia Palmer and Deon Oelofse inside Birnie Kirk.
How different Christian faiths are coming together to keep doors open at ancient Birnie…
Northern lights above Marykirk
In pictures: Northern Lights brighten up north Scotland's sky with more to come tonight
Traffic tailbacks in Keith.
Complex project needed to repair landslip before traffic lights can be removed on A96…
Collage of former banks.
Takeaways, offices, homes and for sale signs: How 18 bank closures in Buckie, Forres,…
Carolle Ralph has chosen her 5 favourite things about Lossiemouth. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Investigation launched into 'deliberate' two car fire on Elgin street
Collage of David Mackay profile and Aldi store artist impression.
David Mackay: Why Aldi's Elgin proposals could be latest town centre planning battleground
Andy Harrold
Meet the Moray man bringing aid and JG Ross butteries to Ukraine
Jabir Hussain with chef award inside Panache Indian restaurant.
Revealed: What makes Elgin Indian restaurant chef the best in Scotland after scooping top…
Carolle Ralph has chosen her 5 favourite things about Lossiemouth. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ten people falling victim to domestic abuse in region every day, new figures
Carolle Ralph has chosen her 5 favourite things about Lossiemouth. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Badenoch's owners opening up cafe and wine bar inside the old home of Elgin…
2

Conversation