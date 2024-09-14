Ask a Local: The 5 best things that make Lossiemouth the Jewel of Moray

Carolle Ralph may not have been born in Lossiemouth, but she’s as close to born and bred in the town as you can otherwise get.

Her family has been in the area for generations and she can recount sights and moments of local history told by her ancestors.

She moved to Lossiemouth at a young age and after moving to Aberdeen in the late 1970s to train as a social worker, she quickly returned home.

Today Carolle is at the forefront of Lossiemouth’s community activism as chairwoman of the local community council.

She has long been passionate about standing up for the town. Her first community project came when she organised a small beach clean with friends when she was just 13.

So when we were looking for someone to beat the drum for the best things about Lossie, we couldn’t think of anyone better than Carolle.

1. The Jewel of Moray

Lossiemouth is well known as The Jewel of Moray, due to its stunning natural beauty.

Look one direction and there’s the stunning East Beach with its golden dunes, look to the other and there’s the West Beach, the striking Covesea Lighthouse and cliffs beyond.

Carolle said: “Lossiemouth is a beautiful coastal town with two spectacular beaches yet within a few minutes there’s so much more.

“You can go through the forest at Inchbroom and we have got the cliffs around Covesea. The walks around Lossiemouth are second to none.

“It isn’t called the Jewel of Moray for nothing. It’s a destination in itself and I don’t think people appreciate how beautiful it is.

“You can look right the way down to Ben Rinnes and the hills one way and across the Moray Firth in the other. It’s incredible beauty.”

2. Proud Lossiemouth fishing heritage

Like most coastal communities in the north-east, Lossiemouth was built on the back of a doggedly determined and brave fishing fleet.

The Stotfield disaster of 1806, when 21 men and boys drowned at sea on Christmas Day, is remembered with memorials in the town. However, it was just one of many tragedies in the era.

Fishing may not be the main industry in the town today, but its legacy continues to be remembered and shape the community.

Carolle said: “Lossiemouth was built on fishing families, and they risked their lives for the town.

“I suppose if it was not for the fishing industry then Lossiemouth might not exist, or not in the same way. Lossiemouth is fiercely proud of its fishing heritage.

“When I was a wee girl you could walk across the harbour from boat to boat to boat, I suppose like many communities across the north-east.

“We’re lucky that the Fisheries Museum in Lossiemouth has got a wealth of information and the volunteers have so much knowledge.

“If people come to Lossiemouth for the day then it’s well worth a visit.”

3. Fierce campaigning community spirit

The pride of Lossiemouth residents mean they are never afraid to stand up for what they think is right for their town.

It has led to countless community-led campaigns in recent years, including to save the RAF base, the swimming pool and press for a new East Beach bridge.

Meanwhile, volunteers, including Carolle herself, have stepped up to clean and maintain public toilets in the town for visitors.

Carolle said: “We’ve got an army of volunteers who really stand up for Lossie. If we have to fight for anything then the community really pulls together and mobilises very quickly.

“I suppose everywhere thinks they have the best community spirit, but I think over the years with all the campaigns Lossiemouth has proven it really fights for the town.

“During Covid we had so many volunteers checking on vulnerable people and delivering meals. It’s a community where people look out for each other.”

4. Vibrant local businesses

Lossiemouth is unusual in that it is a town without a single defined town centre.

While some businesses stretch out along the waterfront, others line Queen Street.

Whatever the local quirks are, it’s a formula that is undoubtedly working with there being only one vacant unit in the town at the moment.

Carolle said: “It’s been tough in recent years, particularly for hospitality, but Lossie businesses are always well supported. They support the town well too.

“I don’t think there’s many towns in Scotland where there is only one empty unit, which really is amazing.

“Lossiemouth has transitioned from fishing to being dependent on tourism, but there’s so many businesses here supporting that now whether it’s cafes, restaurants or B&Bs.”

5. Growing tourist offering

Lossiemouth is undoubtedly one of Moray’s biggest tourist draws thanks to its enviable coastal location.

While watersports are growing, Carolle says other offerings are adding to make the town a sought-after place to live and visit.

She said: “We’ve got some fantastic golf courses, there’s lots of active football clubs too.

“The watersports have really exploded in recent years with surfing and other things taking off recently.

“There also seems to be a lot more interest in plane spotting now at the RAF base. There’s so much for people to do here, especially outdoors.”

