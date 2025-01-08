Aidan Henderson of Elgin, the 21 year old with a decade of volunteering already under his belt

At the tender age of 21, Aidan Henderson has already done more than enough to be labelled one of Elgin’s Local Heroes.

He’s been a committed volunteer since the age of 12, and has, so far, raised almost £4,000 for charities such as Logan’s Fund, MacMillan Cancer Support.

Aidan’s passion for service ignited in him when he was in P7 at Bishopmill primary school.

How it all started

He said: “We were taken to an Open Day in the Elgin Youth Café.

“People were speaking and telling us about the café, what it does, their values and why we should come.

“They offered us the opportunity to fill out a form to be part of their volunteering scheme, and I can’t remember why I took the form and filled it out, but I did.”

He quickly became an indispensable member of the Elgin Youth Café (EYC) young people’s volunteering and operation team.

That was the start of almost a decade of dedicated volunteering which has seen Aidan recognised as a Moray Young Citizen Award winner, a Scottish Government Year of Young People Ambassador and a British Youth Citizen award for being one of the most outstanding volunteers in Britain.

Aidan says modestly of his tireless work: “I don’t know where I got it from, it’s myself that’s driven to do it.

“I remember what I said at my interview to became part of the youth café.

“I said I wanted to come there to help, to be a part of the team because I know not everyone can afford to go on holidays or to after-school clubs so by me helping it helps others who can’t afford it.

“Everything the youth café does is free of charge, from meals to going to Landmark.”

In addition to volunteering around the community most weekends with EYC, Aidan now volunteers at Elgin Town Hall, and is heavily involved with Elgin Musical Theatre not only as a fund-raiser, but as a performer.

“I’ve been part of EMT since just after Covid when we did the Wizard of Oz, then we did Sunshine on Leith, then Footloose, and I’m currently in Shrek the Musical coming in March as a guard and a village person.

“EMT feels like a family, like a second home when you walk in and I want to give back to them because there’s not much in the Moray area for the 15 or 16 plus age group once you leave secondary school.

“The most you can do is go to the Town Hall for a gig at the weekend, go to McDonalds or Starbucks, or go to someone’s house.

“That’s why groups like EMT are vital.

“We do everything, sing, act, dance and make sure there is something for everyone so nobody feels left out and everyone gets their moment.”

His flair for putting on fund-raising events has led Aidan to studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Events Management at UHI Perth Online from which he’ll graduate this year.

Aidan reveals why he volunteers

Aidan reckons he has volunteered well in excess of 1,500 hours since the age of 12.

He said: “People say to me why do you volunteer, why do you give so many hours for free, and I always tell them the same thing.

“I don’t do it just to get my name out there, I do it because I care about the charities and want to help them because I want to give something to the community, especially now when you have no clue what anyone is going through.

“You have to treat everyone the same, so that is why I like to help so that everyone can have the opportunity if they wish to.

“Young people come to the café on a Tuesday and they can have a free meal if they want.

“We can’t ask them why they’re here but it’s me helping give young people a free meal and it’s nice knowing yourself that that person might not have had a meal that day, but they’re there, you’re helping them have a meal.

“For me it’s all about improving life and helping people have a positive outlook in life, rather than me saying, I’m doing charity work because I have to for my business or to look good.”

