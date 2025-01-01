First look at how Grant Lodge could become stunning new wedding venue

New images have given a glimpse of the future for one of Elgin’s best-known landmarks as a wedding venue.

Grant Lodge could be the centrepiece of work in the town, along with the Elgin Town Hall.

The Culture Quarter aims to increase tourism in Moray and boost the evening economy.

This £31 million project forms part of the Moray Growth Deal.

The project involves redeveloping the Elgin Town Hall and restoring Grant Lodge to active use.

Here we look at the latest on work to transform these two iconic Elgin buildings and reveal new drawing impressions.

Elgin Town Hall

This year, construction will start to refurbish the Elgin Town Hall with new entrances, an expanded bar area and two large extensions.

Officials hopes the expansion and upgrade will attract more and larger touring performances to the area.

According to building papers, the transformation has a price tag of around £10m.

Performances in the main hall will run until March 31, after which construction and refurbishments will begin.

Community groups will relocate to the Elgin Community Centre during this time.

Elgin Town Hall is expected to reopen in 2027 following its makeover.

What are the changes?

A large extension will run down the length of Elgin Town Hall next to the Lossiemouth road.

This addition, which will house the box office, reception and lobby, will become the main entrance to the B-listed building with separate doors from both the A96 and Lossie Green sides.

Meanwhile, the current entrance area will be transformed into a new bar with glass windows looking out over a refurbished courtyard.

And a second extension will be built at the rear of the building, on the A96 side, which will house a second performance venue for rehearsals or smaller events.

The capacity in the main hall will be increased too.

Elgin Town Hall remains owned by Moray Council but is now operated by charity Elgin Town Hall for the Community.

Chairwoman Jackie Andrews previously told the Press and Journal the group intends to remain in operation during the refurbishment of Elgin Town Hall.

She said: “We’re just about to start making contact with other halls in the area and try and work with them to keep bringing events to the area.”

Grant Lodge

Grant Lodge will be brought back into use.

The transformation aims to combine restored heritage spaces with sensitive contemporary extensions.

These will provide flexible, high-quality areas and services including a café/bar, gallery, exhibitions, retail, and events like weddings, within a vibrant Moray heritage and tourism hub.

Meanwhile, it is understood the final proposals will be submitted to planning officials later this year.

The construction works are expected to be carried out between 2026 and 2028.

It is intended that the building will be operated by a charitable trust as a financially sustainable visitor attraction.

The complimentary uses of exhibition/interpretation will be incorporated throughout the building, rather than existing as a dedicated museum-type offer.

Letters of support

The Elgin Cathedral is only a short walk away from Grant Lodge.

Graham Smith, the visitor and community manager at Historic Environment Scotland, has supported the Grant Lodge project.

He said: “This is a need that Grant Lodge could meet, extending the visitor experience beyond the specific focus to a broader welcome to Elgin and Moray, and providing an additional activity for visitors already attracted to the Cathedral.”

Meanwhile, Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival Coordinator Angela McOwan said: “The festival recognises the benefit the Cultural Quarter can have in drawing visitors to the region and supporting a coherent and quality visit when they arrive.’

And Friends of the Biblical Gardens chairman Nick Chambers added: “The Friends of the Biblical Garden would support any measure that aims to … offer a more joined up, visitor focused experience.

“Currently, the Cultural Quarter Project plans for Grant Lodge within Cooper Park afford these measures and we would be happy to lend our support to these plans.”

