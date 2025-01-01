First look at how Grant Lodge could become stunning new wedding venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

First look at how Grant Lodge could become stunning new wedding venue

We reveal new images and latest about the transformation of Grant Lodge and Elgin Town Hall.

By Sean McAngus
Impressions of what Grant Lodge could look like after transformation. Image: Page Park Architects
Impressions of what Grant Lodge could look like after transformation. Image: Page Park Architects

New images have given a glimpse of the future for one of Elgin’s best-known landmarks as a wedding venue.

Grant Lodge could be the centrepiece of work in the town, along with the Elgin Town Hall.

The Culture Quarter aims to increase tourism in Moray and boost the evening economy.

This £31 million project forms part of the Moray Growth Deal.

The project involves redeveloping the Elgin Town Hall and restoring Grant Lodge to active use.

Here we look at the latest on work to transform these two iconic Elgin buildings and reveal new drawing impressions.

Elgin Town Hall

Elgin Town Hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

This year, construction will start to refurbish the Elgin Town Hall with new entrances, an expanded bar area and two large extensions.

Officials hopes the expansion and upgrade will attract more and larger touring performances to the area.

According to building papers, the transformation has a price tag of around £10m.

Artist impression of Elgin Town Hall redesign.
Audiences will instead enter Elgin Town Hall through a new extension as part of the plans. Image: LDN Architects

Performances in the main hall will run until March 31, after which construction and refurbishments will begin.

Community groups will relocate to the Elgin Community Centre during this time.

Elgin Town Hall is expected to reopen in 2027 following its makeover.

What are the changes?

A large extension will run down the length of Elgin Town Hall next to the Lossiemouth road.

This addition, which will house the box office, reception and lobby, will become the main entrance to the B-listed building with separate doors from both the A96 and Lossie Green sides.

Meanwhile, the current entrance area will be transformed into a new bar with glass windows looking out over a refurbished courtyard.

Drawing reveals for the first time what the new bar could look like.  Image: LDN Architects

And a second extension will be built at the rear of the building, on the A96 side, which will house a second performance venue for rehearsals or smaller events.

The capacity in the main hall will be increased too.

What the studio could look like.  Image: LDN Architects

Elgin Town Hall remains owned by Moray Council but is now operated by charity Elgin Town Hall for the Community.

Chairwoman Jackie Andrews previously told the Press and Journal the group intends to remain in operation during the refurbishment of Elgin Town Hall.

She said: “We’re just about to start making contact with other halls in the area and try and work with them to keep bringing events to the area.”

Grant Lodge

Grant Lodge pictured.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Grant Lodge will be brought back into use.

The transformation aims to combine restored heritage spaces with sensitive contemporary extensions.

These will provide flexible, high-quality areas and services including a café/bar, gallery, exhibitions, retail, and events like weddings, within a vibrant Moray heritage and tourism hub.

What the venue might look like when weddings are held there.  Image: Page Park Architects

Meanwhile, it is understood the final proposals will be submitted to planning officials later this year.

The construction works are expected to be carried out between 2026 and 2028.

What Grant Lodge could look like inside after transformation.  Image: Page Park Architects

It is intended that the building will be operated by a charitable trust as a financially sustainable visitor attraction.

The complimentary uses of exhibition/interpretation will be incorporated throughout the building, rather than existing as a dedicated museum-type offer.

What Grant Lodge could look like after transformation.  Image: Page Park Architects

Letters of support

View of Elgin Cathedral from gates.
Elgin Cathedral pictured. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Elgin Cathedral is only a short walk away from Grant Lodge.

Graham Smith, the visitor and community manager at Historic Environment Scotland, has supported the Grant Lodge project.

He said: “This is a need that Grant Lodge could meet, extending the visitor experience beyond the specific focus to a broader welcome to Elgin and Moray, and providing an additional activity for visitors already attracted to the Cathedral.”

The popular Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival. Image: Spirit of Speyside.

Meanwhile, Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival Coordinator Angela McOwan said: “The festival recognises the benefit the Cultural Quarter can have in drawing visitors to the region and supporting a coherent and quality visit when they arrive.’

And Friends of the Biblical Gardens chairman Nick Chambers added: “The Friends of the Biblical Garden would support any measure that aims to … offer a more joined up, visitor focused experience.

“Currently, the Cultural Quarter Project plans for Grant Lodge within Cooper Park afford these measures and we would be happy to lend our support to these plans.”

