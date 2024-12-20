Free parking or more fines? How YOU would fix Elgin town centre’s parking conundrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Free parking or more fines? How YOU would fix Elgin town centre’s parking conundrum

This week the Press and Journal spotted about 100 potential offences in just five hours.

By David Mackay
Cars parked on Elgin Plainstones.
Cars are still routinely being parked on the Plainstones. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin has not been short on ideas for solutions to fix the parking headaches in the town centre.

This week the Press and Journal spent a day on the High Street and the surrounding area to record how often rules were being flouted.

In just five hours we saw disabled bays being regularly abused, vehicles ignoring a ban of driving on the Plainstones, drivers overstaying in free 30-minute bays and abandoning cars on double yellow lines.

While offences are continuing, there has been a noticeable improvement in driver’s behaviour since the Poundland scaffolding has come down and a police enforcement campaign in the summer.

Looking down Elgin High Street Plainstones.
Only loading and unloading is permitted on the Plainstones. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

It’s still far from perfect though.

So, we asked for your solutions for how you would reduce illegal parking in Elgin town centre.

Would free parking in car parks reduce strain on Elgin streets?

Several social media users suggested making all Moray Council car parks in Elgin town centre free could be a potential solution.

A Press and Journal investigation this month revealed an incredible 66,624 fewer cars were using the pay and displays in the first nine months of this year – a drop of 20% from the same time last year.

It sparked fears that drivers were taking to surrounding streets instead of paying increased charges.

Reporter David Mackay with notepad next to cars in disabled bays.
Reporter David Mackay monitoring use of the disabled bays on North Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Dumfries, which is a town a similar size to Elgin, offers free parking throughout but Moray Council says charges are necessary here to generate income for the local authority.

Several social media users believe free parking would be a benefit to Elgin.

Craig McDonald posted: “You can park in Forres and Buckie free of charge.

“It would bring more folk into the town instead of using the business parks where you can park for free.”

Andrew Harrold wrote: “Turn Lossie Green back into free parking. With that free parking again then I will ease parking elsewhere, no excuses from anyone.

“Fines if you park anywhere else illegally without a ticket or on pedestrian areas.”

Is tougher parking enforcement in Elgin needed?

Most social media users believe tougher enforcement is the only solution to stamp out illegal parking in Elgin town centre.

Moray Council currently only has powers to enforce rules in its own pay and display car parks.

Meanwhile, the police have ruled out being a long-term solution for Elgin’s parking issues.

It was only when Moray Council funded officer overtime this year to specifically run a crackdown that fines increased in the town centre.

Road sign saying 30 minutes for parking.
Many drivers are abusing the free 30-minute bays on the High Street and elsewhere in the town centre. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Mary Quinn posted: “The parking is a joke, it’s definitely needing overhauled.

Bring back the traffic wardens. They can then fine those that park in disabled/loading bays, never mind the taxi ranks.”

Joanne Poli wrote: “It’s awful everywhere, people don’t care and are horrible to anyone who challenges them. It’s disgusting.

“I hope they employ a traffic warden permanently.”

Robert Duncan posted: “People don’t care, they just park where they want due to no real consequence. Some people shouldn’t even have a licence.

“Yesterday I watched a guy drive up a one-way street the wrong way and then park on the cycle lane with double yellow lines on that street.”

