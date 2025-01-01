Ross County striker Jordan White cautiously optimistic ahead of facing ‘fragile’ Aberdeen

Ross County forward Jordan White aims to exploit “fragile” Aberdeen on Thursday – but insists the Dons could click back to form any time.

The 32-year-old struck a dramatic equaliser on Sunday as County drew 2-2 against Hearts to remain 10th in the table, keeping the Jambos one place and two points lower.

White’s goal, his eighth of the season, came just moments after Josh Nisbet’s strike gave the Staggies hope after a James Wilson brace seemed to have Hearts cruising towards three points at rain-soaked Dingwall.

County, who ended a 15-month wait for a win on the road when they defeated Dundee 3-0 on Boxing Day, have struggling Aberdeen in their sights.

The Dons slipped to a last-gasp 1-0 New Firm derby loss at Dundee United on Sunday night, making it three successive defeats for Jimmy Thelin’s third-placed side, stretching their winless streak to eight fixtures.

White ‘won’t take Aberdeen lightly’

White, who also bagged a penalty in the Dundee triumph last week, takes a cautiously optimistic approach ahead of their Granite City visit.

He said: “Yes, Aberdeen are struggling for form, but let’s not get away from the fact how well they started this season.

“If Aberdeen turn it on, they can be a really top side. We will certainly not be taking them lightly.

“They may just be a little bit fragile at the moment and, if we can, we will try to take advantage of that, but we must be on our mettle to come away with something at Pittodrie.”

Striker is ready for two away fixtures

After facing the Dons, County visit Rugby Park on Sunday to take on ninth-placed Kilmarnock.

White hopes, having finally ended their long run without an away win, these successive road trips might lead to better days.

He said: “To be honest, the poor away record didn’t enter the players’ heads ahead of each game.

“It was just a fact that we couldn’t seem to do much about.

“But now we have won away from home, you know what football is like, we can maybe back that up with another strong result. It will be a tough game at Pittodrie, but we’re looking forward to it.

“The win at Dundee was long overdue. We deserved a result before that one.

“We won emphatically at Dundee, and it could have been more than 3-0.

“Credit to the boys, it has been a good week, and we’re ready for two more games within a busy schedule that we’re determined to be really competitive in.”

When the Dons visited County in the Premiership in August, it took an injury-time Kevin Nisbet goal to secure a 1-0 win for Aberdeen – in a game where County had a goal ruled offside and a penalty saved by Dimitar Mitov.

‘We never give up, we keep going’

White cashed in on a dropped ball by Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to guide home his 98th minute leveller at the weekend.

He stressed their fight to the finish to stun their Edinburgh rivals shows County’s strong mentality.

He added: “I don’t think I have ever been involved in a game like that, just in terms of the conditions.

“It all comes down to whichever team plays those conditions better.

“Hearts probably did just that for the majority of the game, but we simply never give up. We kept going.

“I knew that, once we got the first goal, we’d get another chance.

“We’ve managed to do that a few times over the last few years. We never give up, especially at home.

“I was delighted, and Sunday really did feel like a win – it was crazy. It could also turn out to be a massive point for us. It was a really good feeling afterwards.”

