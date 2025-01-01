Ross County striker Jordan White cautiously optimistic ahead of facing ‘fragile’ Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County striker Jordan White cautiously optimistic ahead of facing ‘fragile’ Aberdeen

After striking twice to take a point from Hearts, the Staggies are setting their sights on back-to-back away wins against the off-form Dons.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County striker Jordan White turns away after scoring his 98th-minute equaliser in the 2-2 draw against Hearts in the SPFL Premiership on Sunday, December 29 at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Ross County striker Jordan White turns away after scoring his 98th-minute equaliser in the 2-2 draw against Hearts on Sunday. Image: SNS.

Ross County forward Jordan White aims to exploit “fragile” Aberdeen on Thursday – but insists the Dons could click back to form any time.

The 32-year-old struck a dramatic equaliser on Sunday as County drew 2-2 against Hearts to remain 10th in the table, keeping the Jambos one place and two points lower.

White’s goal, his eighth of the season, came just moments after Josh Nisbet’s strike gave the Staggies hope after a James Wilson brace seemed to have Hearts cruising towards three points at rain-soaked Dingwall.

County, who ended a 15-month wait for a win on the road when they defeated Dundee 3-0 on Boxing Day, have struggling Aberdeen in their sights.

The Dons slipped to a last-gasp 1-0 New Firm derby loss at Dundee United on Sunday night, making it three successive defeats for Jimmy Thelin’s third-placed side, stretching their winless streak to eight fixtures.

Ross County's Jordan White (left) celebrates with Eamonn Brophy at full-time after securing a late 2-2 SPFL Premiership draw with Hearts on Sunday at the Global Erergy Stadium, Dingwall. Josh Nisbet also scored in stoppage time for County after two James Wilson goals had Hearts leading 2-0.
Ross County’s Jordan White (left) celebrates with Eamonn Brophy at full-time after securing a late 2-2 draw with Hearts on Sunday. Image: SNS.

White ‘won’t take Aberdeen lightly’

White, who also bagged a penalty in the Dundee triumph last week, takes a cautiously optimistic approach ahead of their Granite City visit.

He said: “Yes, Aberdeen are struggling for form, but let’s not get away from the fact how well they started this season.

“If Aberdeen turn it on, they can be a really top side. We will certainly not be taking them lightly.

“They may just be a little bit fragile at the moment and, if we can, we will try to take advantage of that, but we must be on our mettle to come away with something at Pittodrie.”

Striker is ready for two away fixtures

After facing the Dons, County visit Rugby Park on Sunday to take on ninth-placed Kilmarnock.

White hopes, having finally ended their long run without an away win, these successive road trips might lead to better days.

He said: “To be honest, the poor away record didn’t enter the players’ heads ahead of each game.

“It was just a fact that we couldn’t seem to do much about.

“But now we have won away from home, you know what football is like, we can maybe back that up with another strong result. It will be a tough game at Pittodrie, but we’re looking forward to it.

“The win at Dundee was long overdue. We deserved a result before that one.

“We won emphatically at Dundee, and it could have been more than 3-0.

“Credit to the boys, it has been a good week, and we’re ready for two more games within a busy schedule that we’re determined to be really competitive in.”

When the Dons visited County in the Premiership in August, it took an injury-time Kevin Nisbet goal to secure a 1-0 win for Aberdeen – in a game where County had a goal ruled offside and a penalty saved by Dimitar Mitov.

‘We never give up, we keep going’

White cashed in on a dropped ball by Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to guide home his 98th minute leveller at the weekend.

He stressed their fight to the finish to stun their Edinburgh rivals shows County’s strong mentality.

He added: “I don’t think I have ever been involved in a game like that, just in terms of the conditions.

“It all comes down to whichever team plays those conditions better.

“Hearts probably did just that for the majority of the game, but we simply never give up. We kept going.

“I knew that, once we got the first goal, we’d get another chance.

Ross County attacker Jordan White slides in the rain to celebrate his late leveller in the 2-2 draw against Hearts in the SPFL Premiership on December 29, 2024, at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Jordan White slides in the rain to celebrate his late leveller against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“We’ve managed to do that a few times over the last few years. We never give up, especially at home.

“I was delighted, and Sunday really did feel like a win – it was crazy. It could also turn out to be a massive point for us. It was a really good feeling afterwards.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

