Gallery: Snow and high tides as weather warning hits Moray

Moray dawned covered in white as snowfall and freezing temperatures hit the region.

Snow began falling in towns and beauty spots late on New Year’s Day and continued overnight.

It comes as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for the north and north-east until 10am tomorrow, Friday, January 3.

Today’s weather is affecting roads and causing disruption on the railways.

NHS Grampian has issued a statement urging people to avoid “unnecessary” journeys.

More snowfall is likely to come in a few days as another yellow weather warning for snow has been issued between midnight on Sunday, January 5 and 12pm on Monday, January 6.

Stunning pictures of the snow and high tides in Moray

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured the best images of the snow across Moray: