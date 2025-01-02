Gallery: Snow and high tides as weather warning hits Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Snow and high tides as weather warning hits Moray

Several areas of Moray are covered in white as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force in the region.

Craigellachie Bridge covered in snow
Craigellachie Bridge covered in snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Moray dawned covered in white as snowfall and freezing temperatures hit the region.

Snow began falling in towns and beauty spots late on New Year’s Day and continued overnight.

It comes as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for the north and north-east until 10am tomorrow, Friday, January 3.

Today’s weather is affecting roads and causing disruption on the railways.

NHS Grampian has issued a statement urging people to avoid “unnecessary” journeys.

More snowfall is likely to come in a few days as another yellow weather warning for snow has been issued between midnight on Sunday, January 5 and 12pm on Monday, January 6.

Stunning pictures of the snow and high tides in Moray

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured the best images of the snow across Moray:

Craigellachie Bridge covered in snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fochabers covered in white as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force across the north and north-east. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Castle St Church in Fochabers as a dusting of snow covered the Moray town. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson 
A man admires the high tide, wind and swell at Hopeman Harbour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
High tides in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
