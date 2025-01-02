Moray Gallery: Snow and high tides as weather warning hits Moray Several areas of Moray are covered in white as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force in the region. Craigellachie Bridge covered in snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By Alberto Lejarraga January 2 2025, 5:16 pm January 2 2025, 5:16 pm Share Gallery: Snow and high tides as weather warning hits Moray Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6661492/snow-moray-weather-warning-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Moray dawned covered in white as snowfall and freezing temperatures hit the region. Snow began falling in towns and beauty spots late on New Year’s Day and continued overnight. It comes as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for the north and north-east until 10am tomorrow, Friday, January 3. Today’s weather is affecting roads and causing disruption on the railways. NHS Grampian has issued a statement urging people to avoid “unnecessary” journeys. More snowfall is likely to come in a few days as another yellow weather warning for snow has been issued between midnight on Sunday, January 5 and 12pm on Monday, January 6. Stunning pictures of the snow and high tides in Moray Our photographer Jason Hedges captured the best images of the snow across Moray: Craigellachie Bridge covered in snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fochabers covered in white as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force across the north and north-east. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Castle St Church in Fochabers as a dusting of snow covered the Moray town. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson A man admires the high tide, wind and swell at Hopeman Harbour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson High tides in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Craigellachie Bridge covered in snow following yesterday’s and today’s snowfalls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Conversation