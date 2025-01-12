Alex Salmond’s widow says attacks on him are ‘unfair and distressing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Salmond’s widow says attacks on him are ‘unfair and distressing’

Moira Salmond, who lived in Strichen with the former first minister, come after a new interview where Nicola Sturgeon discussed her predecessor's behaviour.

By Alasdair Clark & Press Association
The late Alex Salmond with his widow, Moira.
The widow of Alex Salmond says attacks from those “determined to damage” her late husband’s reputation are unfair and distressing, urging critics to “let Alex rest in peace”.

Moira Salmond’s intervention comes following an interview in which Nicola Sturgeon discussed Mr Salmond’s behaviour.

Ms Sturgeon said she stepped in “many times” when her predecessor as first minister and SNP leader had been “really rough on people”.

The pair were close political allies for years but their relationship soured and later broke down completely.

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond were once close political allies.
Mr Salmond – who lived in Strichen – died suddenly of a heart attack in October in North Macedonia at the age of 69.

A statement from Mrs Salmond was sent to the PA news agency by lawyers representing her.

It said: “My late husband, Alex Salmond, died on October 12 2024.

“His memorial service was only six weeks ago.

“I, and the rest of the family, continue to grieve.

“Life will never be the same for any of us.

Comments cause Alex Salmond’s family ‘great distress’

“In recent days, it has therefore caused me and the wider family great distress to read the comments of those who seem determined to damage his reputation even in death.

“It is difficult for us to understand what motivates those interventions, especially when such comments are made in the knowledge that Alex cannot defend himself as he would certainly have done.

“Those attacking him must know that the law does not allow us, his family, to protect his reputation from being defamed now that he is gone.”

John Swinney Nicola Sturgeon Alex Salmond
The then SNP deputy Convenor John Swinney (left), vice Convenor Nicola Sturgeon, Leader Alex Salmond and Chief Executive Mike Russell. Image: PA

The statement continued: “Attacks by the living on the dead will seem to many as deeply unfair.

“My wish, and sincere hope, is that these attacks will now stop.

“I am therefore asking those involved to recognise that all they are doing is causing hurt and pain to his family.

“From this point on, please let Alex rest in peace.”

John Swinney confirms Nicola Sturgeon’s account

A service was held at St Giles’ Cathedral on November 30 to remember the life of Mr Salmond, with 500 guests attending including many significant figures from Scottish and UK politics.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday Show before the publication of Mrs Salmond’s statement, current First Minister John Swinney was asked about Ms Sturgeon’s comments on Mr Salmond’s behaviour in the FT interview.

Mr Swinney said: “I think it’s pretty well documented that Alex could be quite brisk with people and sometimes we all witnessed that.

“And sometimes we all had to say look, that’s not on. And that’s the way it was.”

