Alex Salmond’s widow says attacks on him are ‘unfair and distressing’

The widow of Alex Salmond says attacks from those “determined to damage” her late husband’s reputation are unfair and distressing, urging critics to “let Alex rest in peace”.

Moira Salmond’s intervention comes following an interview in which Nicola Sturgeon discussed Mr Salmond’s behaviour.

Ms Sturgeon said she stepped in “many times” when her predecessor as first minister and SNP leader had been “really rough on people”.

The pair were close political allies for years but their relationship soured and later broke down completely.

Mr Salmond – who lived in Strichen – died suddenly of a heart attack in October in North Macedonia at the age of 69.

A statement from Mrs Salmond was sent to the PA news agency by lawyers representing her.

It said: “My late husband, Alex Salmond, died on October 12 2024.

“His memorial service was only six weeks ago.

“I, and the rest of the family, continue to grieve.

“Life will never be the same for any of us.

Comments cause Alex Salmond’s family ‘great distress’

“In recent days, it has therefore caused me and the wider family great distress to read the comments of those who seem determined to damage his reputation even in death.

“It is difficult for us to understand what motivates those interventions, especially when such comments are made in the knowledge that Alex cannot defend himself as he would certainly have done.

“Those attacking him must know that the law does not allow us, his family, to protect his reputation from being defamed now that he is gone.”

The statement continued: “Attacks by the living on the dead will seem to many as deeply unfair.

“My wish, and sincere hope, is that these attacks will now stop.

“I am therefore asking those involved to recognise that all they are doing is causing hurt and pain to his family.

“From this point on, please let Alex rest in peace.”

John Swinney confirms Nicola Sturgeon’s account

A service was held at St Giles’ Cathedral on November 30 to remember the life of Mr Salmond, with 500 guests attending including many significant figures from Scottish and UK politics.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday Show before the publication of Mrs Salmond’s statement, current First Minister John Swinney was asked about Ms Sturgeon’s comments on Mr Salmond’s behaviour in the FT interview.

Mr Swinney said: “I think it’s pretty well documented that Alex could be quite brisk with people and sometimes we all witnessed that.

“And sometimes we all had to say look, that’s not on. And that’s the way it was.”