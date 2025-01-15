Lossiemouth cafe boss closes doors on dream business over coastal car park ‘disaster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Lossiemouth cafe boss closes doors on dream business over coastal car park ‘disaster’

Eight staff members have been told they'll have to find new jobs as a result of the forced decision.

By Ena Saracevic
The Beach Hut cafe has closed down. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A Lossiemouth cafe has closed its doors for the final time after its owner decided damage to the local car park was his “final straw”.

Sections of the Lossiemouth West Beach car park were partially closed in November after severe damage caused by coastal erosion and storms.

For a community and businesses whose easy access to the sands has been affected by flooding and bridge issues in the past it was yet another blow.

And for Ryan Thomson, owner of the usually thriving cafe The Beach Hut, it has proven too much.

He temporarily closed his doors due to a decrease in trade, but with 50% of the car park now fenced-off as Moray Council plots a solution to the erosion, he is now seeking someone new to take on the site.

It means he’s been forced to let his eight-strong team know they will need to seek new employment – a decision he said had been hard to take.

But while the car park has been prone to flooding in the past, he said this has been the worst damage yet – and the final “icing on the cake” for his hopes of continuing.

The damaged section of the car park has now been fenced off. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Thomson first found out the car park was closed while he was working in a new job offshore.

An employee told him that she was unable to get into work as the car park had been blocked off with stones.

He said: “The council eventually created an access path, but at the top of the hill it said the road was closed.

“The whole thing’s been like fighting a losing battle to be honest.”

The cafe’s eight employees had already been looking for alternative employment due to the uncertain future of the cafe.

Now, however, Ryan has decided it is time for him to close The Beach Hut.

‘Disaster’ car park situation and cafe closure made owner lose thousands

Ryan said that the cafe closure has led to him losing thousands of pounds and that he is now desperate to recover some of the losses.

“The end of 2024 was a disaster and I had to cancel all Christmas party bookings and pay back thousands of pounds in deposits,” he said.

“Covid also initially made things a lot more difficult and there have been increased electricity bills too.

“It’s just been a really stressful and difficult time.

“I’m not there all the time, as I’m now working offshore. I’m relying on the staff to run it.

“It’s not going the way it should be going and the car park is just the icing on the cake.”

Damage to the footpath of the car park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

‘There’s potential I’m going to lose everything’

Moray Council have said they are “continuing to engage with community groups” to consider measures to address the weather and sea-related damage.

Ryan added: “I need to try to recoup some money, because I’ve invested so much in this cafe.

“I’m now planning to close and put it up for rent, but there’s the chance I’m going to lose everything.”

The cafe has closed temporarily in the past, back in 2023, when flooding made the car park inaccessible.

Volunteers helped to clear away the mess with buckets, spades and brushes.

The car park during flooding in 2023. Image: The Beach Hut.

Ryan opened his cafe in June 2021, having had his eye on the building for ten years.

It was his first venture in the hospitality industry as he previously worked as a heating engineer.

Ryan’s ‘dream’ to create music venue and cafe

“It was a dream to get the building,” he said.

Image: The Beach Hut.

He added that his commitment to his new job offshore, means he can’t see himself reopening it as a cafe in the future.

Ryan says the building needs someone who is going to work there and run it full time – and that it would be an “ideal” place for a chef or a family.

Moray Council ‘continues to consider options’ for car park damage

A Moray Council spokesperson said: “In the interests of public safety, robust fencing has been installed around the worst affected areas of the car park.

“This has allowed more than 50% of the car park to remain open, including access to nearby facilities and accessible parking spaces.

“The council will continue to engage with community groups, as options to address the weather and sea-related damage are considered.”

