Beauty spot cafe on Moray coast fears more extreme weather through winter could ‘cripple’ business

Rocks, seaweed and debris were tossed onto the car park in a very high tide at the weekend.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Collage of Beach Hut logo and flooded car park.
The Beach Hut car park has been covered in flood water from a high tide. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The owner of the Beach Hut in Lossiemouth fears more extreme weather during the winter could “cripple” his business after days of flooding.

Water poured into the car park at the West Beach on Sunday with stones, seaweed and other debris left strewn across the ground.

Days later the surface remains almost completely submerged making it impossible for beach-goers to use it – except for one person who took to a kayak.

Volunteers have been offering to help with buckets, spades and brushes to clear away the mess.

But owner Ryan Thomson fears repeat situations during the winter months could have a devastating impact on trade.

Blue kayak on water in car park with sea behind.
A kayaker took to the water on the flooded West Beach car park.

Fears for Beach Hut events

The Beach Hut cafe, which is in an idyllic spot on Lossiemouth’s West Beach, is extremely popular with locals and tourists alike during the summer months.

However, customers can slow to a trickle when the weather gets cold.

Extreme high tides at the weekend coupled with heavy rain led to the car park becoming submerged.

Interior of Beach Hut bar
Inside the Beach Hut. Image: The Beach Hut

Mr Thomson described the current flooding, which has come earlier in the winter than usual, as a “nightmare”.

He said: “We had a lot of support on Sunday, people were actually parking up on the main road and walked down to us which really helped us out.

“It’s a major problem though. The car park floods, but it usually doesn’t happen until the spring tides in March or April.

Seaweed and rocks in foreground with flood water behind.
The high tide has left rocks and seaweed strewn across the car park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“We didn’t have this problem at this time last year. I don’t know what’s going to happen this year with the recurring weather problems.

“We’ve got events in November and we’re filling up fast in December so we really can’t afford for it to happen again or it will cripple us.”

Support for Beach Hut from Lossiemouth community to fight flooding

The Beach Hut has been inundated with support from Lossiemouth locals to help with the flooding.

Volunteers have used spades, brushes and buckets to clear away the debris and a pump has been donated to aid the efforts.

View of West Beach car park flooding from up high with coastline behind.
Access to the West Beach car park is currently almost impossible. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Mr Thomson said: “People say just buy a pump, but without any money coming in it’s very difficult because I’ve still got to pay staff without customers.

“I’ve got a few friends coming down to help and someone has let us borrow a pump too.

“The water is just sitting there. I don’t know if it needs more drainage but we need to shift it to open properly.”

