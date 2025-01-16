Dr Gray’s staff fear it will take’ significant incident’ to trigger change at Elgin mental health ward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dr Gray’s staff fear it will take’ significant incident’ to trigger change at Elgin mental health ward

One patient on the mental health ward noted they felt 'left to get on with their treatment' with little help.

By Ena Saracevic
Inspectors have made a visit to Dr Gray's Hospital. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Worried staff at a struggling ward at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin fear only a ‘significant incident’ will bring about much-need improvements.

A damning new report reveals NHS Grampian has been unable to get on top of a string of issues raised by multiple inspections of the hospital’s mental health ward.

While patients reported feeling safe on the ward, inspectors have identified a number of risk factors within the ward’s environment – some a potential risk to life.

And they have have been told by some patients that staff are often so distant they feel as if they are effectively caring for themselves.

Undermanned medical teams on the hospital’s Ward 4, meanwhile, have questioned just what it will take for improvements to finally be made.

Health and Social Care Moray praised the hard work of staff at the hospital but accepted there had been failings.

A spokesperson said it understands “the seriousness of these concerns and their impact on patient care and on our staff”.

Staff recruitment and planned improvements to the ward, and the wider hospital, are said to have been held back by a lack of funding.

The Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland made 10 recommendations to the Elgin hospital following a visit in October last year.

They called for improvements to activity provision, risk assessments and the ward environment – but many have yet to be acted upon.

Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Despite most individuals praising the staff as caring and helpful, some reported a more negative experience.

The inspectorate said they were told staff tended to spend a lot of time in the office, and were often seen on their mobile phones.

Patient felt staff ‘let them to get on with it’ with little help

The report adds: “Some individuals told us about the regular one-to-one meetings they had with staff and the recovery nurse and how they found these sessions helpful.

“However, this was not the case for everyone.

“One individual told us that they felt ‘left to get on with it’ and ‘it was really up to me to get better’.

“Another individual told us ‘the nurse would just look in the door to do their checks and not do any more than that’.”

The inspectors said that not everyone they spoke to had seen their care plan, though most were happy with their current care and treatment.

Ward Four is on the first floor of Dr Gray’s. Image: David Whittaker-Smith.

The ward has a games room which individuals used to play pool and table tennis, together with some gym equipment was also available.

Most individuals, however, said there were too few activities available.

Inspectors had previously been told the hospital was in the process of recruiting an
activity coordinator.

The creation of that post has since been abandoned due to financial constraints.

On their past three visits, the inspectorate have raised concerns about the ward’s environment.

The inspectors critiqued the lack of garden space due to the ward being on the first floor.

They also found all windows were sealed shut, so there was “poor ventilation” in the ward.

Dr Gray’s staff feel they are waiting for a ‘significant incident’ to happen before changes to environment

Most individuals told the inspectorate they felt safe in the ward and that it was a place where they got better.

However, many of the bedroom and bathroom doors continued to have no locks, resulting in a lack of privacy and dignity for individuals.

There were numerous ligature points on the ward and staff told inspectors that managing the level of potential risk this presented was “extremely difficult”.

Managers, nursing staff and medical staff said they felt as if they were
waiting on a “significant incident” to happen before any changes would be made to the
environment.

Most individuals described the food as “awful”, though staff said this was down to ‘temporary’ issues.

Dr Gray's has been described as an 'unquestionable' anchor point for the community. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Inspectors say they are ‘extremely concerned’ about the lack of progress to the environment in Ward Four. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

On their last visit, inspectors said they were “pleased to hear” of plans for a full refurbishment of the ward.

Again, those works have since been cancelled due to NHS Grampian’s financial position.

“We continue to be extremely concerned about the lack of progress with regards to
the environment in Ward 4,” the latest report reads.

“It is directly and adversely impacting on the wellbeing and safety of individuals and staff on Ward 4 and also on the dignity and privacy of individuals admitted to the ward.

“We will continue to request updates from the chief officer of Moray HSCP and
escalate our concerns as necessary.”

Understaffing issues continue on Ward Four

The inspectorate adds: “The ward has had to continue to frequently use agency staff in order to provide sufficient cover in the ward.

“This has mainly been due to high staff absence.

“The ward had a recovery nurse in place, and we heard about the benefits this
role had brought to individuals recovery following admission to the ward.

“However, the recovery nurse was often pulled into the floor numbers for the day due to staff shortages.”

The inspectorate spoke with the recovery nurse on the day, who said they continued to receive supervision from the psychotherapist and they had undertaken
specific training around psychological therapies.

Their plan was to offer appointments to individuals to identify therapeutic interventions which would support their recovery and then set times for regular meetings.

Unfortunately the activity nurse continued to be counted in the daily staffing numbers when needed so could not plan to offer regular meetings with individuals.

Health and Social Care Moray ‘fully accept’ the findings of the report. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for Health and Social Care Moray said: “We fully accept the findings of the Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland and understand the seriousness of these concerns and their impact on patient care and on our staff.

“We also acknowledge that several concerns have previously been raised by the Commission.

“We share the Commission’s concerns about the ward’s physical environment.

“The planned refurbishment of the ward as part of a bigger national treatment centre programme at Dr Gray’s has been halted as capital funding cannot be secured.

“Alternative solutions are being pursued through the NHS Grampian review of inpatient beds for people experiencing acute mental health issues and we are working with all partners to ensure the review addresses the needs of adults in Moray.”

NHS staff praised for being ‘caring, good and helpful’

They added: “The dedication of Ward 4’s skilled and knowledgeable staff continues to be a key strength.

“We are encouraged that individuals and families who spoke to the Commission’s visitors described staff as caring, good and helpful, and that people felt safe in the ward and viewed it as a place of recovery.

“We are now preparing a comprehensive action plan in response to the Commission’s recommendations and are committed to its rigorous implementation to ensure issues are effectively addressed as quickly as possible.”

Conversation