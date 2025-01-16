Shocked Hungarian restaurant owner’s message of hope as missing Huszti sisters described as ‘polite and respectful’

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti have been described as “polite, nice, and respectful” by bosses at an Eastern European food store in Aberdeen where the missing sisters have been regulars.

The update comes on the same day that a Hungarian restaurant owner issued a message of hope in the hunt for the siblings.

The 32-year-old duo were last seen near the Victoria Bridge in the early hours of the morning of Tuesday, January 7.

CCTV footage showed the sisters heading down a footpath alongside the River Dee on the Torry side of the bridge, towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

There is no evidence to suggest either Eliza or Henrietta left the footpath.

Local Hungarian and Eastern European establishments have now voiced their concerns for the Huszti sisters.

Hungarian restaurant and store share support for missing sisters

The owners of Hungarian restaurant Goulash on Adelphi and Palmerston Road store Little Hungary have expressed their support.

They said: “We were shocked to hear the news. It’s really sad to hear that something like this has happened.

“We never met the girls and didn’t recognise them. There’s been some discussion on social media groups but no one seems to know them.

“Our thoughts are with their families, we can only hope there is a happy ending.”

Huszti sisters described as ‘nice, respectful, and polite’

The owner of Authentic Romanian Shop on George Street, Diana Popescu, said that Eliza and Henrietta often visited the store to pick up Hungarian items.

Popescu said: “We don’t know much about them, besides their faces, that they are twins, and we guessed they were Hungarian, based on the products they were buying.

“We were shocked to hear the news. They are nice, respectful young women who seem to mind their own business. They deserve to have a long life ahead of them.

“No one knows what happened to them yet and everyone hopes they will be found safe. With them being missing for so long, it’s very concerning and it makes you think the worst.

“They came into our shop for few times together, but mostly separately. They were always more than polite.”

The search for the sisters had entered its 10th day with police working around the clock with partner agencies to try to locate the missing sisters.

Eliza and Henrietta were last spotted on CCTV on Tuesday, January 7.

Search in 10th day

It is understood the pair left their home in Aberdeen in the early hours and took “a direct route” to the river prior to their final sighting.

Police said they are remaining “open-minded” about what happened but one of the main theories they are focused on is that they both entered the River Dee.

Police have been conducting searches in and along the banks of the river since Friday.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “We won’t stand down the search until we have a degree of confidence we have done everything in our power.”

