Shocked Hungarian restaurant owner’s message of hope as missing Huszti sisters described as ‘polite and respectful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shocked Hungarian restaurant owner’s message of hope as missing Huszti sisters described as ‘polite and respectful’

Goulash, Little Hungary, and Authentic Romanian Shop have voiced their concerns.

By Jamie Sinclair
Goulash Hungarian restaurant in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Goulash Hungarian restaurant in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti have been described as “polite, nice, and respectful” by bosses at an Eastern European food store in Aberdeen where the missing sisters have been regulars.

The update comes on the same day that a Hungarian restaurant owner issued a message of hope in the hunt for the siblings.

The 32-year-old duo were last seen near the Victoria Bridge in the early hours of the morning of Tuesday, January 7.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were captured on CCTV in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.

CCTV footage showed the sisters heading down a footpath alongside the River Dee on the Torry side of the bridge, towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

There is no evidence to suggest either Eliza or Henrietta left the footpath.

Local Hungarian and Eastern European establishments have now voiced their concerns for the Huszti sisters.

Hungarian restaurant and store share support for missing sisters

The owners of  Hungarian restaurant Goulash on Adelphi and Palmerston Road store Little Hungary have expressed their support.

They said: “We were shocked to hear the news. It’s really sad to hear that something like this has happened.

“We never met the girls and didn’t recognise them. There’s been some discussion on social media groups but no one seems to know them.

“Our thoughts are with their families, we can only hope there is a happy ending.”

Little Hungary on Palmerston Street.

Huszti sisters described as ‘nice, respectful, and polite’

The owner of Authentic Romanian Shop on George Street, Diana Popescu, said that Eliza and Henrietta often visited the store to pick up Hungarian items.

Popescu said: “We don’t know much about them, besides their faces, that they are twins, and we guessed they were Hungarian, based on the products they were buying.

“We were shocked to hear the news. They are nice, respectful young women who seem to mind their own business. They deserve to have a long life ahead of them.

Authentic Romanian Shop.

“No one knows what happened to them yet and everyone hopes they will be found safe. With them being missing for so long, it’s very concerning and it makes you think the worst.

“They came into our shop for few times together, but mostly separately. They were always more than polite.”

The search for the sisters had entered its 10th day with police working around the clock with partner agencies to try to locate the missing sisters.

Eliza and Henrietta were last spotted on CCTV on Tuesday, January 7.

Search in 10th day

It is understood the pair left their home in Aberdeen in the early hours and took “a direct route” to the river prior to their final sighting.

Police said they are remaining “open-minded” about what happened but one of the main theories they are focused on is that they both entered the River Dee.

Police have been conducting searches in and along the banks of the river since Friday.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “We won’t stand down the search until we have a degree of confidence we have done everything in our power.”

More on the missing Huszti sisters…

Conversation