Body of woman recovered from River Lossie near Elgin

The body of a woman has been recovered from the River Lossie near Elgin.

Police Scotland confirmed that the discovery of the woman’s body was made yesterday evening.

The family of Raye Robertson, 48, who had been reported missing from the area has been informed.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a body of a female was found in the River Lossie, Elgin, on the evening of Monday 20 January.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of 48-year-old Raye Robertson, reported missing on Monday 20 January, has been made aware.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”