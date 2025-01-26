Sirology: Men’s lifestyle shop in Elgin to close its doors

The owner of a men’s grooming store in Elgin has confirmed it will close its doors next month.

Sirology, located at 40 Batchen Street, first opened to customers in 2016 as a “small art gallery-like” shop.

In the years since, it has grown into a thriving business providing a range of lifestyle products for men.

Owner Richard Cumming made the difficult decision to list the business for sale in August last year to spend more time with his partner.

At the time, he said he would continue to run Sirology until a buyer was found but has now confirmed it will close on Saturday, February 15.

He shared the news with his loyal customers through social media this weekend, writing: “Well I don’t know where to start but I guess the easiest place to start is to say that as of the 15th of February this year Sirology will close.

“It has taken me a long time to come to this decision and as much as I am upset to close the shop I am also very proud of the past eight years of being a business in Elgin town centre.”

Richard told The Press and Journal: “I hope the town centre of Elgin will turn around. I really believe it will take a few years but it will be a real destination for all.

“I feel strongly that the town centre management needs addressing now. There is a lot of potential disruption coming with the Growth Deal and the message that businesses are open and making them as accessible as possible needs to be thought about.”

Sirology owner preparing to close Elgin store

The business owner said a number of factors had contributed to his decision but the two main reasons for the upcoming closure are “footfall and taxation”.

Richard added: “Sadly, last year works had to be completed on the building in Batchen Street and, as much as I appreciate the works have to be done, sadly it had a massive impact on my Christmas trade.

“During that time I lost almost 40% of my trade based upon the previous year.

“Another issue, as I said, was taxation and VAT is a killer for many small businesses and sadly it has taken its toll on my business.”

Richard also took the opportunity to thank those who have shopped at Sirology over the past eight years.

He wrote: “While I know this may not be a shock to some and may be a shock to others I just want to say a massive thank you to my customers and to the business community that work together in Elgin.

“Thank you for your support, friendship, laughs, almost tears, sometimes tears with laughter.

“There are a number of businesses in this time centre and business owners in this town centre who are critical for the future of Elgin and I cannot stress enough to you all how important it is to remember we are a community and if we can then support these businesses as much as possible.”