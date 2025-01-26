Sirology: Men’s lifestyle shop in Elgin to close its doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sirology: Men’s lifestyle shop in Elgin to close its doors

Owner Richard Cumming confirmed the Batchen Street store will shut on Saturday, February 15.

By Ellie Milne
Richard Cumming outside Sirology in Elgin
Sirology owner Richard Cummings pictured outside the Elgin store. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The owner of a men’s grooming store in Elgin has confirmed it will close its doors next month.

Sirology, located at 40 Batchen Street, first opened to customers in 2016 as a “small art gallery-like” shop.

In the years since, it has grown into a thriving business providing a range of lifestyle products for men.

Owner Richard Cumming made the difficult decision to list the business for sale in August last year to spend more time with his partner.

At the time, he said he would continue to run Sirology until a buyer was found but has now confirmed it will close on Saturday, February 15.

Richard Cumming in his Batchen Street shop
Richard Cumming in his Batchen Street shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He shared the news with his loyal customers through social media this weekend, writing: “Well I don’t know where to start but I guess the easiest place to start is to say that as of the 15th of February this year Sirology will close.

“It has taken me a long time to come to this decision and as much as I am upset to close the shop I am also very proud of the past eight years of being a business in Elgin town centre.”

Richard told The Press and Journal: “I hope the town centre of Elgin will turn around. I really believe it will take a few years but it will be a real destination for all.

“I feel strongly that the town centre management needs addressing now. There is a lot of potential disruption coming with the Growth Deal and the message that businesses are open and making them as accessible as possible needs to be thought about.”

Batchen Street, Elgin
The shop is located on Batchen Street in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Sirology owner preparing to close Elgin store

The business owner said a number of factors had contributed to his decision but the two main reasons for the upcoming closure are “footfall and taxation”.

Richard added: “Sadly, last year works had to be completed on the building in Batchen Street and, as much as I appreciate the works have to be done, sadly it had a massive impact on my Christmas trade.

“During that time I lost almost 40% of my trade based upon the previous year.

“Another issue, as I said, was taxation and VAT is a killer for many small businesses and sadly it has taken its toll on my business.”

Richard also took the opportunity to thank those who have shopped at Sirology over the past eight years.

Richard Cumming in Sirology
Richard Cumming opened Sirology in 2016. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He wrote: “While I know this may not be a shock to some and may be a shock to others I just want to say a massive thank you to my customers and to the business community that work together in Elgin.

“Thank you for your support, friendship, laughs, almost tears, sometimes tears with laughter.

“There are a number of businesses in this time centre and business owners in this town centre who are critical for the future of Elgin and I cannot stress enough to you all how important it is to remember we are a community and if we can then support these businesses as much as possible.”

