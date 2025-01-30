Man arrested after New Elgin car theft and deliberate house fire

A man has been arrested and charged after a a car was stolen from a Moray house before the property was set on fire.

A 39-year-old man is set to appear in court following the incident, which took place on Sandy Road in New Elgin on November 13 last year.

A Ford Fiesta that had been parked in the property’s driveway was subsequently found found on the town’s Brinuth Place.

Officers also confirmed that a number of personal effects were stolen from the house before it was set ablaze.

The incident prompted a large emergency services response that day.

A number of fire crews were sent to extinguish the flames.

No one was present in the property at the time and no-one was injured.

Fire service battled New Elgin blaze

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a house fire and theft of motor car in New Elgin.

“At about 12.45pm on Wednesday November 13 last year, emergency services were called to Sandy Road.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

At the time of the incident, a fire service spokeswoman said: “Three fire appliances were mobilised to the scene, where crews extinguished a fire affecting the living room window.

“There were no reported casualties. Two cats suffering from smoke inhalation were treated by firefighters.”