Peterhead performers taking 40th anniversary pantomime online

A north-east pantomime group will mark its 40th anniversary with a special online festival.

The Peterhead Panto Group’s festive performance is always a huge hit for people in the Blue Toon – with tickets routinely selling out within hours of going on sale.

However, due to the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on the arts, the anniversary production was inevitably cancelled.

To ensure its 40th anniversary won’t go by unnoticed, a digital festival called “Pantofest” has been organised as something for everyone to enjoy amidst the “constant gloom and doom”.

Callum Anderson, who is a volunteer at the panto group, didn’t want to give too much away but is excited for people to join in with the online celebrations.

The 22-year-old said: “I think it’s been harder than normal putting it all together, we’ve had to adhere to Covid guidelines and a lot of the rehearsals have been over Zoom.

“It’s turned out really well and we hope it will reach a wider audience. While the community can’t come to the panto this year, we are determined to bring the panto fun to them.”

The community led group have been working tirelessly since July to plan the online events. A mix of new content, live interactive events and competitions will run every day throughout the festival.

As well as giving the audience “a sneak peek” of what goes on behind the scene, the community group is staging a celebration of Doric culture.

The online events will commence on Thursday and a live event will mark the grand finale on December 12.

The online festival can be accessed through the Peterhead Panto Group Facebook page.

Mr Anderson said: “Without our usual production and essential sponsorship, there will be no financial return, which is usually invested in the following year’s show.

“With this in mind, we would be so grateful of any support for our community organisation that will allow us to come back even stronger next year.”