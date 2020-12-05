Aberdeen food bank delivers 15 tonnes of supplies with help of new electric bike

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east food bank has delivered 15 tonnes of essential supplies to those in need with the help of a new electric bike.

In an effort to help the Community Food Initiatives North East (Cfine) provide vital food deliveries, Aberdeen Harbour Board gave the charity a cash boost of more than £13,000.

The donation which was made in June was used to purchase an Ebike, which Cfine has used to drop off 1,250 additional emergency food parcels – equivalent to 15 tonnes of food.

Deputy chief executive of Cfine, Fiona Rae, said the electric bike “has played a vital role in helping our volunteers reach the people who were most in need of our help during the pandemic”.

She said: “Many of those who rely on us have health and mobility issues which means they cannot come in person to our premises to collect parcels.

“Instead, we had to go to them and our electric bike helped us do that in Torry, Cove and Kincorth.”

Chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, Michelle Handforth, said it was “truly humbling” knowing the organisation has “helped make a difference”.

She said: “This year has been incredibly challenging for charitable organisations like CFine because they can only continue doing their great work in our communities if they have the means to do so safely.”

At the start of the pandemic, Cfine reported the demand for emergency food tripled and since March the charity has delivered over 52,000 emergency parcels to people in need.