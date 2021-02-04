Man, 30, charged in connection with threat to SNP MP Joanna Cherry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 30-year-old man has been charged after a threat was sent to SNP MP Joanna Cherry on the same day she was “sacked” from the party’s front bench at Westminster.

Ms Cherry confirmed she reported “a vicious threat from a man to my personal safety” to police on Monday before moving “somewhere safe” just hours after being removed from her role as the SNP’s home and justice spokeswoman.

The Edinburgh South West MP was seemingly dropped from the position for being disloyal to leader Nicola Sturgeon and openly questioning the party’s stance on a second independence referendum and trans rights.

Ms Cherry publicly pleaded with the first minister in November, on the weekend of the SNP conference, to call out out a “campaign of abuse, smears and violent intimidation” against her.

‘I’m somewhere safe’

Police Scotland sent officers to interview Ms Cherry on Tuesday after she received a threat on Monday night.

At the time, she tweeted: “Action and inaction have consequences. Tonight I’ve received a vicious threat from a man to my personal safety.

“The matter has been reported to Police Scotland and I’m somewhere safe. Thank you for all the lovely messages of support.”

Action & inaction have consequences. Tonight I’ve received a vicious threat from a man to my personal safety. The matter has been reported to Police Scotland & I’m somewhere safe. Thank you for all the lovely messages of support — Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) February 1, 2021

On Thursday, the force confirmed a man had been charged with a communications offence in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 30-year-old man has been charged with a communications offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

‘This is not OK’

In another tweet, Ms Cherry thanked the police, saying: “Pleased to advise that @policescotland have arrested & charged a man in relation to the threats I received on Monday night.

“I’d like to thank them for their swift action. But this is not OK. Other inquiries are ongoing.”

Pleased to advise that @policescotland have arrested & charged a man in relation to the threats I received on Monday night. I’d like to thank them for their swift action. But this is not ok. Other enquiries are ongoing. — Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) February 4, 2021

Threats against female MPs have increased in recent years and research by Amnesty International in 2018 suggested Ms Cherry was the second-most abused parliamentarian on social media, behind Labour MP Diane Abbott.

Reacting to news of the original threat, party colleague and MP for Aberdeen North, Kirsty Blackman – who has also clashed politically with Ms Cherry – said she was “horrified” about the threat.

Horrified to hear that one of my colleagues received a threat last night. This is totally unacceptable and I condemn anyone who does this. I wish the police every success in bringing this individual to justice. I am also pleased to hear that Joanna was able to get somewhere safe. — Kirsty Blackman (@KirstySNP) February 2, 2021

“This is totally unacceptable and I condemn anyone who does this. I wish the police every success in bringing this individual to justice. I am also pleased to hear that Joanna was able to get somewhere safe.”

In another tweet she added: “I do not, have not, and will never sanction or encourage violence or threats of violence.

“Politics (and any other job!) should be a place where people feel safe. Unfortunately we have a long, long way to go until we get to that point.”

Few are blameless

This is horrifying. Having been on receiving end of such threats myself, I know how @joannaccherry will be feeling.

All of us need to take a good hard look at the consequences of our behaviour. Few are blameless.

Thinking of you Joanna. https://t.co/yDZo99VHcC — Carol Monaghan MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CMonaghanSNP) February 1, 2021

Carol Monaghan, MP for Glasgow North West, tweeted: “This is horrifying. Having been on receiving end of such threats myself, I know how @joannaccherry will be feeling.

“All of us need to take a good hard look at the consequences of our behaviour. Few are blameless. Thinking of you Joanna.”