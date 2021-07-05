Press and Journal Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 5

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Scottish Labour is urging the government to put military personnel on the streets to help fight the latest surge in coronavirus cases and make sure everyone who wants to be vaccinated can get a jab – even going door to door if need be.

Coming up today:

Nearly 200 medical professionals are to criticise a proposed new assisted suicide bill in Scotland, and have written to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is to call for the gap between first and second coronavirus vaccines to be halved to four weeks to deal with the “out of control” spread of the virus.

Mark Carney, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s finance advisor on COP 26, will be at a UK Treasury select committee hearing to talk about the COP26 climate change conference, which is taking place in Glasgow later this year.

MPs are to quiz Michael Gove on national security at Westminster, and will take questions from the joint committee on national security strategy.

In case you missed it:

