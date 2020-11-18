REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 61 new cases recorded in north and north-east as Scotland grows by 1,264

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 61 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been 1,264 new cases across the country, and 54 deaths recorded since Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 84,523, with the new cases representing 6.7% of new tests.

There have been 3,377 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

The National Records of Scotland have registered 5,135 deaths where the virus was mentioned on the certificate as of Sunday.

A total of 1,241 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 88 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 47 new cases in Grampian confirmed in the past day, meaning the total number of cases recorded there since the beginning of the pandemic has passed 4,000. The north-east’s case total is now 4,062.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,311 after 14 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with their total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak remaining at 75, 71 and 35 respectively.

Covid tier update

© PA

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will stay in tier 2 of the new lockdown system introduced earlier this month.

The announcement came amid a rise in coronavirus cases and fears the north-east regions would be placed into tier 3.

The Highlands, islands and Moray remain in level 1 and added an increase in numbers allowed to gather for outdoor socialising.

Eight people from three households are now allowed to meet.