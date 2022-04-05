Covid daily figures show reinfection rates across Scotland continue to rise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid cases in Scotland have risen today with one in 12 people contracting the virus.

Hospital admissions in Scotland remain around 1,200 people per day across Scotland with five patients in long term intensive care after testing positive for the virus.

While the reinfection rate for March was 5.3%, daily figures show that people are getting the virus for a second time at a rate of 10.9% of all infections.

How many new cases of Covid have been recorded today?

There have been 5,545 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the last 24 hours, up from 5,346 yesterday.

In NHS Grampian there are 518 new cases, 371 cases were recorded in the NHS Highland area, 24 cases were in Orkney, 41 in Shetland and 84 in the Western Isles.

1,764 people tested positively through a PCR test, 139 people tested positively confirming their lateral flow test. 3,642 tested positively from an LDF test.

The reinfection rate is marginally increased from 10.3% yesterday to 10.9% today.

To the week ending April 5, there were 1,823,661 confirmed Covid cases in Scotland, of which 5.3% were reinfections.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics show that one in 12 people in Scotland had Covid in the week ending March 26.

How many people are in hospital?

2,380 people are in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19. Of these cases, 24 were in intensive care. There are five confirmed Covid-19 patients who were in intensive care for longer than 28 days

In the week ending March 31, 1,268 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospital. In the week ending April 4, 41 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to intensive care.

Since 5 March 2020 – 38,891 inpatients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital.

How many people have died from Covid?

As of today, there were 44 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive.

In the week ending March 27, 192 deaths were registered where Covid-19 was on the death certificate.

Vaccination numbers

In Scotland 4,364,117 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,095,979 have received a second dose, and 3,455,971 have received a third dose or booster.