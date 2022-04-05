Covid daily figures show reinfection rates across Scotland continue to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Covid daily figures show reinfection rates across Scotland continue to rise

By Louise Glen
April 5, 2022, 2:43 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 2:53 pm
Daily case rates for Covid.
Covid cases in Scotland have risen today with one in 12 people contracting the virus.

Hospital admissions in Scotland remain around 1,200 people per day across Scotland with five patients in long term intensive care after testing positive for the virus.

While the reinfection rate for March was 5.3%, daily figures show that people are getting the virus for a second time at a rate of 10.9% of all infections.

How many new cases of Covid have been recorded today?

There have been 5,545 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the last 24 hours, up from 5,346 yesterday.

In NHS Grampian there are 518 new cases, 371 cases were recorded in the NHS Highland area, 24 cases were in Orkney, 41 in Shetland and 84 in the Western Isles.

1,764 people tested positively through a PCR test, 139 people tested positively confirming their lateral flow test. 3,642 tested positively from an LDF test.

The reinfection rate is marginally increased from 10.3% yesterday to 10.9% today.

To the week ending April 5, there were 1,823,661 confirmed Covid cases in Scotland, of which 5.3% were reinfections.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics show that one in 12 people in Scotland had Covid in the week ending March 26.

How many people are in hospital?

2,380 people are in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19. Of these cases, 24 were in intensive care. There are five confirmed Covid-19 patients who were in intensive care for longer than 28 days

In the week ending March 31, 1,268 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospital. In the week ending April 4, 41 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to intensive care.

Since 5 March 2020 – 38,891 inpatients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital.

How many people have died from Covid?

As of today, there were 44 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive.

In the week ending March 27, 192 deaths were registered where Covid-19 was on the death certificate.

Vaccination numbers

In Scotland 4,364,117 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,095,979 have received a second dose, and 3,455,971 have received a third dose or booster.

 

