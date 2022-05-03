Daily Covid figures to stop being reported by Public Health Scotland from May 9 By Lauren Robertson May 3, 2022, 6:18 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 6:42 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Public Health Scotland will stop publishing daily Covid figures after more than two years of reporting them. From May 9, figures will be published on the Covid-19 dashboard on Mondays and Thursdays before moving to once-weekly updates from June. The changes come after many testing centres were closed as the government started scaling back on widespread testing. The country’s focus is moving from an emergency response to Covid to learning to live with it. Since Sunday, it has not been necessary to self-isolate if you test positive for the virus, with the guidance instead changing to “stay at home”. The reduction in people testing as a result will lead to a reduction in the quantity and quality of the available daily data for reporting. Testing and vaccination statistics will be published in the new weekly reports and daily trends will be updated to the latest available data. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Grampian and Highland record lowest Covid case counts since August 2021 Scotland records 10 coronavirus deaths in latest figures Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts