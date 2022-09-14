Here’s where you can watch the Queen’s funeral in your local community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While many venues are preparing to close on Monday for the Queen’s funeral, others are planning to bring the community together with public screenings.

Following the Queen’s death at Balmoral Castle last week, arrangements for a state funeral have been put in place and the day has been declared a bank holiday by King Charles III.

It will be a historic moment as the nation come together to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for more than 70 years.

While supermarkets and stores will close to the public on Monday, certain places will open their doors for public screenings of the funeral.

It will offer people the chance to come together to watch the occasion with their families and communities.

Cinemas

Vue Cinemas have announced that a special screening of the funeral will take place at many of their cinemas including in Inverness and Aberdeen.

Their website says that seats are free but require a reservation in advance and that the only retail offering will be a complimentary bottle of water.

The screening will begin at 10am on Monday.

On Monday 19 September, our UK venues will be screening the live broadcast of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. … Posted by Vue on Tuesday, 13 September 2022

A statement on the Vue Cinemas website said: “The Queen was renowned for her support of the UK’s creative industries, having been patron of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, the Royal Variety Charity and the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund.

“Over the years, The Queen visited countless film organisations, supporting their efforts by highlighting the work they do.”

It has also been confirmed that Arc Cinema in Peterhead will also be screening the Queen’s funeral for audiences.

We have to decided to screen Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral on Bank Holiday Monday 19th September at 11am 🖤 This is a free event but pre-booking your seat is essential 📲 https://t.co/ptAGWCah7W There will be no other shows taking place while the funeral is broadcast. pic.twitter.com/7UkZKX4xmz — The Arc Cinema (@CinemaArc) September 12, 2022

Royal British Legion

Several branches of the Royal British Legion Scotland have also confirmed they intend to open their doors to the public and invite them to watch the Queen’s funeral.

The Queen was the patron of the Royal British Legion for over 70 years, beginning in February 1952.

Branches in Dufftown and Kirkwall among others are planning to offer food and drink to people coming to pay their respects.

These are the branches opening their doors:

Inverness – 17 King Street

Old Meldrum – Market Square

Kirkwall – Junction Road

Dufftown – 50 Balvenie Street

Nairn – 3 Cawdor Street

Oldmachar (Bridge of Don) – 23 Balgownie Road

Dr Claire Armstrong, Legion Scotland’s chief executive, said: “Royal British Legion Scotland Clubs across the nation are places of membership and comradeship for our veterans and the wider community.

“Those Legion Scotland Clubs that will be open on Monday 19th of September are welcoming their members and all those who wish to gather, to pay their respects and reflect on the remarkable service and dedication of our late Sovereign and Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Churches and other places

It was announced that Fettercairn Church in Laurencekirk will also welcome people who want to watch in a “warm, meditative place”.

Reverend Brian Smith said: “This is not the time for closed churches. We are choosing to be open rather than closed.

“We are not making any statements about the monarchy, just opening the church for a national event.”

The Drumnadrochit Piping Society will be paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday on the green at 1.30pm meeting in the hub car park at 1pm.

Western Isles residents are invited to a Service of Reflection, which will take place at St. Columba’s Church, Stornoway, at 11am on Saturday, September 17.

Lord Lieutenant of the Western Isles, Iain Macaulay, said: “HM The Queen has been a symbol of stability for the past 70 years as monarch, providing an outstanding example of service, dedication and Christian faith.

“In this period of mourning and reflection, we acknowledge the strong and close connection between The Queen and her people.

“Communities across the Western Isles fondly remember with great pride The Queen’s visits to these islands in 1956, 1979 and 2002.

“We look back with gratitude and great respect for the Queen’s wonderful achievements in her long reign and offer our support and loyalty to King Charles III. Gad chuimhneachadh (remembering you).”