Home News Moray

New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community

By Lauren Robertson
September 14, 2022, 12:15 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 1:00 pm
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
A new reception area and a number of information hubs will soon open in Moray.

Moray Council hopes the new facilities will give locals who want to see someone face-to-face easier access to council services.

The former Elgin access point will become a reception where people can drop off forms and attend for pre-booked appointments with housing officers or those providing benefit advice.

It will open from Monday to Friday between 8.45am and 5pm from Thursday September 20.

New information hubs will open in council-run libraries across the area and will offer services until 8pm – which should help those with traditional working hours to access support.

A more flexible service

The first information hub will open within Elgin library on September 20 followed by Forres library on September 26.

Hubs will open in Buckie and Keith libraries later in the year, with remaining libraries to follow next year.

Councillor Bridget Mustard, chairwoman of the council’s corporate committee, said: “Wherever possible we encourage contact by phone or online as these are easy, less expensive and offer better value for money for residents.

“However we know some residents are keen to access and get information about council services in person once again, after the extended closure.

“I’m pleased that the return of face-to-face contact through the reception and information hubs will provide a more flexible and accessible service to the public.”

