Budget is a ‘missed opportunity’ for vulnerable families and rural communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Budget is a ‘missed opportunity’ for vulnerable families and rural communities

By Lauren Robertson
September 23, 2022, 1:29 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 3:53 pm
Households across the north and north-east face paying £36.4 million more on energy bills as just one aspect of rising inflation

The UK Government’s newly announced growth plan has been branded a “hammer-blow” to vulnerable families struggling to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis.

It was hoped so-called “mini-budget” would address rising fuel costs and energy bills, with many fearing the worst for the upcoming winter.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng revealed the growth plan on Friday and said it will “send a clear signal that growth is our priority.”

But while it abolished the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, axed the cap on bankers’ bonuses, it added restrictions to the welfare system and has been described as a “missed opportunity” for those hoping for some fuel poverty relief.

4 million children risk going cold

Before the pandemic, it was found that 26% of Scottish children were living in poverty, a number which is estimated to have risen since the cost of living crisis hit.

It is estimated almost four million children risk going cold this winter as families choose between heating and eating.

Foodbanks across the north and north-east are working hard to support families in need, but this is not always enough.

Cfine foodbank volunteers packing up food parcels at the charity's Poynernook Road base in Aberdeen. The organisation is in line for a £430,000 funding grant to help the city's hungry. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Cfine foodbank volunteers packing up food parcels at the charity’s Poynernook Road base in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Charity Save the Children said the new plan “has delivered tax-cuts to help the richest and a hammer-blow to low-income families.”

Its head of Scotland, Claire Telfer said: “Growth is a welcome goal, but that growth must include investment that helps all children have a fair start in life.

“The last few years have been brutal on families on low-incomes: the pandemic, the removal of the £20 universal credit uplift, and now the cost-of-living crisis have left many at breaking point.

“Families we work with are deeply worried about how they will survive the winter, and what lasting impacts these crises will have on their kids.”

The charity is calling for a £10 per week increase to the child element of universal credit and the scrapping of the “unfair” benefit cap.

Rural energy bills rising

The recently announced energy price cap means the wholesale cost of gas and electricity will be slashed for companies for six months starting in October.

While this could help many across the country, it fails to acknowledge off-grid homes who use oil instead.

It is estimated there are around 129,000 off-grid homes in Scotland that rely on home heating oil, most of which are in rural areas.

Many rural homes still use heating oil for energy which is not subject to a price cap. Picture supplied by Shutterstock.

SNP energy spokesperson Alan Brown said these homes have been “hung out to dry” – with the cost of home heating oil rising from £0.31 a litre to £1.05 a litre in just two years.

“This latest lacklustre statement is an insult to thousands of families in rural communities across the country – and it’s another gaping hole in the UK government’s botched energy plan,” he said.

“The UK government must wake up to reality and give rural families the support they need.”

Many homes in Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross rely on heating oil and MP for the region, Jamie Stone, called the budget “out of touch”.

He added: “The chancellor could have offered real help today, for example by capping the price of heating oil. But as people worry about soaring bills and our high streets are pushed to the brink, he has instead shown he is living on another planet.

“With the worst inflation in decades, rising interest rates, and an economy heading into a recession, the Conservatives have today confirmed that they’re only interested in helping out their rich mates.”

A ‘missed opportunity’

The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) called the mini-budget announcement a “missed opportunity”.

It has been campaigning for the government to introduce additional energy efficiency measures to simultaneously tackle rising bills and fight climate change.

Chief executive Phil James said: “Whether you call it a mini-budget or a ‘fiscal event’, what is clear is that this announcement from the government is a missed opportunity to prioritise energy efficiency measures that could have saved millions from suffering fuel poverty this winter.

“A long-term national roll out of energy efficiency measures would also have supported the UK’s net zero ambitions as well so we are disappointed not to see any additional energy efficiency measures included in this announcement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland

Pat Rafferty, of Unite said the union would take legal action after an Aberdeen paper mill was placed into administration (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Union looks to take legal action over closure of paper mill
A 50-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in East Kilbride (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in East Kilbride
The police officer was treated at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man charged in connection with attempted murder after police officer injured
Family handout of John Winton McNab from Perthshire who died on the A887 near Invermoriston. (Police Scotland/PA)
Elderly man’s death on A887 to be investigated by PIRC
Scotrail sunday timetable
Third rail strike confirmed for October with ScotRail workers voting for action in pay…
0
Kevin Bridges holds his platinum award after his 16-night run at the Ovo Hydro in September (OVO Hydro/PA)
Kevin Bridges honoured for playing most gigs ever at Glasgow’s SEC
Lord Joseph Lowther was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a string of sexual offences (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for string of sexual offences
New proposals could see ownerless land and properties transferred to public sector bodies (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ownerless property could be transferred to public control to help communities
A new pilot scheme aims to improve the links between prosecutors and victims of domestic abuse (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Trial scheme launched to improve experience of domestic abuse victims in courts
The Scottish Ambulance Service said one person had had to be taken to hospital in Kirkwall (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ferry passengers seek compensation for injuries after vessel ran aground

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks