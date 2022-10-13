Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a ‘dignified, proper pay rise’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

About 115,000 postal workers across the country are on strike today as they continue to make a call for a “dignified, proper pay rise”.

Members of the Communication Workers Union, which represents Royal Mail workers, will bring mail deliveries to a standstill as they continue their campaign for better pay and conditions.

The decision follows the union’s ballot for strike action over pay, which saw members vote by 97.6% on a 77% turnout to take action.

More strikes are planned for Thursday, October 20 and Tuesday, October 25 with a potential 15 further dates through November and early December.

Royal Mail is continuing to prioritise special deliveries, Covid tests and medical prescriptions during the industrial action.

Strikes across the region

Postal workers will have several picket lines across the region, including in Inverness, Aberdeen, Elgin, Oban and many other communities.

The union is demanding that Royal Mail make an adequate pay award that covers the current cost of living increases for our members.

Management imposed a 2% pay rise on employees, who were classified as key workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, through executive action earlier this summer.

In an economic climate where inflation looks set to soar to 18% by January 2023, the imposition would lead to a dramatic reduction in workers’ living standards.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.

“Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered like this any longer, and the leadership of Royal Mail must recognise this sooner rather than later.

“Our members deserve a pay rise that rewards their fantastic achievements in keeping the country connected during the pandemic, but also helps them keep up during this current economic crisis.

“We won’t be backing down until we get just that.”