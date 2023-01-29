Barra snails hand picked for French menu spark food for thought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barra snails hand picked for French menu spark food for thought

By Donna MacAllister
January 29, 2023, 6:00 am
Gerard MacDonald forages snails on Barra for gourmet dinner plates believing he is offering hope in a time of loss, but others shudder at the thought. Image: DC Thomson.
Gerard MacDonald forages snails on Barra for gourmet dinner plates believing he is offering hope in a time of loss, but others shudder at the thought. Image: DC Thomson.

In this time of biodiversity loss and extinctions, the humble snail seldom gets a mention — yet many species are disappearing.

There are some snails in the UK that are so endangered they’ve secured protection from the ravenous restaurant trade.

But not forbidden are the most common variety, some of which dwell peacefully at the bottom of Gerard MacDonald’s garden on Barra.

And when he picks them for a French restaurant off the damp grass or machair sand dunes of his island home, he feels he is offering hope in a time of wildlife loss.

Some question the idea of foraging for animals like snails for gourmet tables when preserving our biodiversity is at the forefront of many conservationist’s minds.

But the 59-year-old oyster farmer said his small-scale harvesting is bringing our taste buds back to the wild, and is promoting a special Barra heritage product.

He is proud that his efforts have secured the garden snails of the Isle of Barra a place on an international catalogue of endangered heritage foods.

A selection of snails from Barra. Image: Wendy Barrie

And said he takes care to ensure their numbers are as unaffected as possible by his harvest.

He said: “I recognise the importance of this, I obviously don’t want to go too hard on them. I don’t think the population could sustain me taking more than about 20 kilos a week.”

‘I couldn’t help standing on them’

Gerard’s snail-collecting venture took off around 2015 when Edinburgh-based French chef Fred Birkmiller was asking around for Isle of Barra snails for his fine diners at his restaurant, L’escargot Bleu.

Struggling to find a market for them, Gerrard was only too happy to oblige.

He knew of their abundance and he recognised that the lower potential of pollution on the island of Barra offered protection against impurities.

Recalling his first serious snail hunt, Gerard said: “The abundance was incredible because nobody had touched them for years and years and years.

“My garden extends to about half an acre, and it’s just grass. In that one afternoon, I lifted seven kilos of them.

“I couldn’t help but stand on them, they were crunching underfoot, there were so many.”

‘It’s just for pocket-money’

A snail dish using Gerard’s hand harvested Barra snails. Image: Wendy Barrie.

Gerard, who founded Barra Oysters Company, insists snail harvesting is not something that he does for money, earning at most £2,000 in one year.

He added: “It’s very much a pocket-money thing.

“Last year I didn’t sell any snails at all. The previous year we were selling relatively small quantities to the Three Chimneys Restaurant on Skye, just a couple of kilos a week.

“I might go back to them though this year and when I retire from doing the oysters, I might look at adding a farming element to it all and being a bit more scientific about how I go about it.”

Escargo for it: ‘We’re not harming the planet by taking a few’

Wendy Barrie believes the Barra snails are a sustainable future food source. Image: Wendy Barrie.

Thanks to Gerard, the tiny wild molluscs that call Barra home have been accepted into the care of a global food organisation.

The Ark of Taste catalogues endangered and rare heritage foods, and encourages their cultivation for human consumption.

Wendy Barrie who leads the project in Scotland said the Isle of Barra snails are the perfect addition.

Researching for evidence of islanders having eaten them, Wendy discovered they were a highly-valued protein source for early Christian monks.

Wendy said the snails are “all part of a balanced ecosystem” and a sustainable future food source.

She added: “I don’t think they are in short supply. I think there’s quite a lot of them.

“For the Ark we are thinking not only about the quality of the food, we are thinking about environmental issues. We are not harming the planet if we remove a few.”

How unusual is it to eat garden snails in a restaurant?

Founded in 1876, Tom Walker’s Conchological Society is one of the longest established societies devoted to the study of molluscs. Image: Tom Walker.

Tom Walker, president of the Conchological Society of Great Britain and Ireland, said it was not common to hear of a restaurant serving them.

But he said he could understand that they would be considered a delicacy given the cleanliness of the Barra island environment.

He added: “In most restaurants where you find snail on the menu they’re likely to be the larger variety which is bred commercially, they come pre-prepared.”

Tom has eaten garden snails as a child when the Miners’ Arms in Bristol “did a roaring trade in them”.

He said the Victorians ate them in vast quantity and they are thought too have been introduced to Britain by the Romans.

Tom added: “The ones on Barra that are being eaten are just ordinary garden snails, they’re ubiquitous, they’re one of the most widely distributed of all snails, I don’t think anybody is going to mind if you take some.”

What would happen to the Barra snails if everybody does it?

But there are still some who shudder at the thought of gathering them up for dinner.

Suzanne Burgess, development manager for Buglife – The Invertebrate Conservation Trust, said: “If more people start to do this, when does it stop being sustainable?”

She added: “The snails probably are being replaced very quickly.

“But all around our coast there are people going hunting for things like periwinkles for restaurants, or for clams, or mussels, and they’re all gaining from that.

“Small scale-harvesting is fine, but the problem is, who’s monitoring?”

 

