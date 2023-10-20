Drone footage and pictures from Brechin show devastation caused by Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Drone footage and pictures from Brechin show devastation caused by Storm Babet

The weather chaos followed a red ‘danger to life’ warning issued earlier this week.

Flooding aftermath. Image: Peter Leslie
Flooding aftermath. Image: Peter Leslie
By Live news team

Storm Babet battered Brechin on Thursday night as the Angus town was hit with unprecedented levels of flooding.

Door-to-door rescues were still taking place on Friday morning as residents in at-risk areas remained stranded.

One resident told us the flooding is “the worst they have seen in 16 years” while another local said the Trinity, Castle Street and Montrose Street exits to the town are under water.

Here is a drone footage – supplied by Drone Survey Services – and a selection of images showing the devastation caused by Storm Babet in Brechin.

Brechin was devastated by Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Brechin underwater. Image: Peter Leslie
Flooding aftermath. Image: Peter Leslie
Hundreds of residents were affected.
Flood water in Brechin. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A woman in Brechin makes her way through the floods. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Brechin in the wake of Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Dozens were stranded in Brechin on Friday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Emergency services in the Angus town.
Rescue operation in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Rosie Galloway looks at flood water outside her property in Brechin. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Brechin family assess the flood water. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Members of a Coastguard Rescue Team in Brechin.
Brechin on Friday morning. Image: Paul Reid
Aftermath of Storm Babet in Brechin.
Emergency services in Angus town on Thursday night. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

