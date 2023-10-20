Lower Speyside and East Mainland win beef cattle and prime lamb dressing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lower Speyside and East Mainland win beef cattle and prime lamb dressing

Nine teams competed in the beef cattle dressing and a further 13 teams participated in the prime lamb dressing.

By Katrina Macarthur
Brothers Graeme and Grant Rhind, of Lower Speyside won the beef cattle dressing competition.
Brothers Graeme and Grant Rhind, of Lower Speyside won the beef cattle dressing competition.

Morayshire and Orcadian Young Farmers ruled supreme in the beef cattle and prime lamb dressing competitions held recently at United Auctions’ Huntly Mart.

The annual event, organised by SAYFC’s north region, saw nine teams compete in the beef cattle dressing contest and a further 13 teams participate in the prime lamb dressing.

William Moir and Rebecca Stuart from Home Farm Cairness, Fraserburgh, judged the cattle dressing, which saw cattle supplied by Angus Greenlaw of Sheep Park Farms, Bridge of Marnoch.

Brothers Graeme and Grant Rhind, who were competing in the senior section from Lower Speyside Young Farmers, won the beef cattle dressing, scoring 93 points out of a possible 100.

Second place went to Keith members, Richard Davidson and Mitchell McGillivray, scoring 91 points and third place was won by Hannah Lorimer and Lyndsey Brown of Echt, with 86 points.

The first junior placing went to Molly Poyser and Duncan Whyte of Strichen JAC, with a score of 67 points.

The winning team in the sheep dressing was Marcus Scholes and Ewan Flett of East Mainland.

Other clubs which competed in the cattle dressing were East Mainland, Bower and Forss.

The prime lamb dressing was judged by Grant Ireland and Nikki Sheed, with lambs supplied by the Wordies from Cairnborrow, Huntly.

East Mainland’s senior members Marcus Scholes and Ewan Flett, won the contest when they scored 95 points, followed by Echt members Hannah Lorimer and Lyndsey Brown in second with 91 points.

Third place went to Harray Young Farmers members Campbell Ridland and Tom Flett with 86 points.

In the junior section, first place went to Keith brothers, Harvey and Jack Stuart, scoring 71 points.

Other competing teams came from Vale of Alford and Turriff and District.

