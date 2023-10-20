Lower Speyside and East Mainland win beef cattle and prime lamb dressing

Morayshire and Orcadian Young Farmers ruled supreme in the beef cattle and prime lamb dressing competitions held recently at United Auctions’ Huntly Mart.

The annual event, organised by SAYFC’s north region, saw nine teams compete in the beef cattle dressing contest and a further 13 teams participate in the prime lamb dressing.

William Moir and Rebecca Stuart from Home Farm Cairness, Fraserburgh, judged the cattle dressing, which saw cattle supplied by Angus Greenlaw of Sheep Park Farms, Bridge of Marnoch.

Brothers Graeme and Grant Rhind, who were competing in the senior section from Lower Speyside Young Farmers, won the beef cattle dressing, scoring 93 points out of a possible 100.

Second place went to Keith members, Richard Davidson and Mitchell McGillivray, scoring 91 points and third place was won by Hannah Lorimer and Lyndsey Brown of Echt, with 86 points.

The first junior placing went to Molly Poyser and Duncan Whyte of Strichen JAC, with a score of 67 points.

Other clubs which competed in the cattle dressing were East Mainland, Bower and Forss.

The prime lamb dressing was judged by Grant Ireland and Nikki Sheed, with lambs supplied by the Wordies from Cairnborrow, Huntly.

East Mainland’s senior members Marcus Scholes and Ewan Flett, won the contest when they scored 95 points, followed by Echt members Hannah Lorimer and Lyndsey Brown in second with 91 points.

Third place went to Harray Young Farmers members Campbell Ridland and Tom Flett with 86 points.

In the junior section, first place went to Keith brothers, Harvey and Jack Stuart, scoring 71 points.

Other competing teams came from Vale of Alford and Turriff and District.