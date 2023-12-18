‘We know this increase will be challenging’: Ferry fares to jump by 8.7% next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We know this increase will be challenging’: Ferry fares to jump by 8.7% next year

An MSP has said it "beggars belief" islanders will be asked to pay more despite the increasing unreliability of some ferry services.

By Ross Hempseed
Ferry fares will rise by almost 9% from the end of March 2024.

Transport Scotland – which determines price levels for both CalMac and Northlink Ferries – announced today that the hike would align with the inflation rate recorded in May this year, which was 8.7%.

It has since dropped to 4.6%.

The announcement came after CalMac released information about summer timetables for 2024, saying they will be available to view on its website from 11 January with bookings opening on a phased approach between January 18 and February 12.

Pauline Blackshaw, director of strategy and change at CalMac, said: “I would like to thank our customers, communities and businesses for their patience regarding the summer timetables being released, and we apologise for the delay.

“We were unable to move forward with preparation to open bookings until Transport Scotland confirmed their decision on 2024 fare levels.”

‘CalMac fares to rise with inflation’

Transport Scotland said the fares would increase across all routes.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We have made significant investment in recent years to ensure that ferry fares are affordable, with fare freezes and the introduction of Road Equivalent Tariff.

“We invested in freezing ferry fares in 2023/24, rather than apply the contractual 9.1% increase, in order to support island communities in Covid recovery and cost of living pressures.

“Over the period of the fares freezes, since 2019/20, the combined annual cost increase on Calmac and NorthLink has been £36 million.

“We know that this increase will be challenging for some as inflationary pressures continue on households, businesses and public services, but it comes against the backdrop of a real terms reduction in the total block grant from the UK Government.”

‘Beggars belief’ islanders will be asked to pay more

Highlands MSP, Jamie Halcro Johnston said “it beggars belief” that islanders are being asked to pay more despite the increasing unreliability of some ferry services.

He said: “To see fares increase at such a level, is just another slap in the face to those communities that have already been so badly let down.”

CalMac has been plagued by reliability issues due to the advanced age of several vessels.

Some of the oldest vessels still do a lot of heavy lifting including the MV Isle of Arran, which is 40 years old and the MV Hebridean Isles, which is 38 years old.

There was anger in June as CalMac cancelled almost every ferry service to Lochboisdale. 

Meanwhile, the troubled MV Hebridean Isles car ferry arrived in Aberdeen for repairs in the latest chapter of a long-running saga delaying her return to service.

CalMac increases ferry maintenance schedule following delays last year

