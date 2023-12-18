Meet the Alford restaurant choir vying for the Christmas No.1 spot

Employees past and present of an Aberdeenshire restaurant have come together in song to help lift spirits in the community (and hopefully bag a Christmas No.1).

Musical workers from the Alford Bistro are creating waves in their hometown after forming the Bistro Choir, a venture masterminded by owner John Allan to help spread some love and joy following several years of hardship.

Since the choir’s formation earlier this year, the group has released a host of videos online, garnering thousands of views and an army of fans to boot.

Their latest release, Pot Noodle Christmas, has been viewed more than 531,000 times on Facebook in just a couple of weeks – and members are asking for shares and support to get them to the Christmas number one spot.

Bistro Choir thrive to lift spirits amidst trying times

John, a former musician in his own right, said the project has brought light to a particularly trying time for business owners and residents alike.

He said: “At the restaurant we were having an extremely tough time – and still are – following the lockdowns. I knew there were a couple of people who could sing and I thought it would be quite good fun to set up a pop band and make a bit of noise and galvanise the staff and have a bit of fun. It was jokingly considered to be a measure of diversification.

“I bought some recording software and I was able to compile some songs, playing everything myself. Then the staff came over and laid down some vocals.

“The main motive really is to spread a bit of love. My own thoughts are we seem to be losing our freedom of expression and it’s important that we don’t lose that, and that we are allowed to be a tad controversial.

“We are just trying to make some noise and have some fun and be a pop band. Even the village, it’s been very heartening for me. We had a very busy and profitable restaurant and now we are scratching and scraping trying to get by. The Bistro Choir is a very pleasant distraction.

“If all we get is a great lot of fun, that’s a bloody good effort.”

In April, the group laid down a cover of the classic UB40 song King.

The cover was released and uploaded to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The release got amazing traction, amassing 250,000 views.

However, the release did spark some controversy, with some believing it was an anti-monarchy song.

Bistro Choir ‘having such a lovely time’

John said any profits made through the venture will be used to form a local charity fund to help support those most in need.

He says the group have been overwhelmed with the support from Alford residents.

He added: “The love and support we are getting in the village has been really good and everyone can see that we are trying to have a bit of fun. There is a wee bit of salt in the stew.

“It is about social issues but the feeling is just great. We are having such a lovely time doing the videos.

“We have got a very catchy song and quirky video and I think everyone is beginning to see that it really is a bit of fun.”

The Bistro choir has helped to revive John’s love for performing, following a 33-year-long break.

The owner turned musician performed in a band in the 1980’s before a nervous breakdown ruined his future in the industry.

Three decades on, he says he is really enjoying being back in the spotlight while giving back to the local community.

“I played in a band back in the 1980’s when I lived in Edinburgh,” he said.

“We had a couple of residences at some of the bigger pop scene venues and a following but sadly I had a bit of a nervous breakdown and everything blew up back then and that was the end of it.

“It was so awful what happened that I just thought I would never go back to it. It was a long hiatus – 33 years – and now I’m loving it.

“I have something that’s real fun and I feel I can be creative and if I can, do something good, especially for the community.”