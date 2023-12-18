Meet the Alford restaurant choir vying for the Christmas No.1 spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Meet the Alford restaurant choir vying for the Christmas No.1 spot

The success of the Bistro Choir has proved to be a "very pleasant distraction" from the harsh realities of running a business in tough times.

By Michelle Henderson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Employees past and present of an Aberdeenshire restaurant have come together in song to help lift spirits in the community (and hopefully bag a Christmas No.1).

Musical workers from the Alford Bistro are creating waves in their hometown after forming the Bistro Choir, a venture masterminded by owner John Allan to help spread some love and joy following several years of hardship.

Since the choir’s formation earlier this year, the group has released a host of videos online, garnering thousands of views and an army of fans to boot.

Their latest release, Pot Noodle Christmas, has been viewed more than 531,000 times on Facebook in just a couple of weeks – and members are asking for shares and support to get them to the Christmas number one spot.

Bistro Choir thrive to lift spirits amidst trying times

John, a former musician in his own right, said the project has brought light to a particularly trying time for business owners and residents alike.

He said: “At the restaurant we were having an extremely tough time – and still are – following the lockdowns. I knew there were a couple of people who could sing and I thought it would be quite good fun to set up a pop band and make a bit of noise and galvanise the staff and have a bit of fun. It was jokingly considered to be a measure of diversification.

“I bought some recording software and I was able to compile some songs, playing everything myself. Then the staff came over and laid down some vocals.

John Allan masterminded the idea to help spread joy and entertainment in his hometown. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“The main motive really is to spread a bit of love. My own thoughts are we seem to be losing our freedom of expression and it’s important that we don’t lose that, and that we are allowed to be a tad controversial.

“We are just trying to make some noise and have some fun and be a pop band. Even the village, it’s been very heartening for me. We had a very busy and profitable restaurant and now we are scratching and scraping trying to get by. The Bistro Choir is a very pleasant distraction.

The choir get together for a good jam session. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“If all we get is a great lot of fun, that’s a bloody good effort.”

In April, the group laid down a cover of the classic UB40 song King.

The cover was released and uploaded to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The release got amazing traction, amassing 250,000 views.

However, the release did spark some controversy, with some believing it was an anti-monarchy song.

Bistro Choir ‘having such a lovely time’

John said any profits made through the venture will be used to form a local charity fund to help support those most in need.

He says the group have been overwhelmed with the support from Alford residents.

He added: “The love and support we are getting in the village has been really good and everyone can see that we are trying to have a bit of fun. There is a wee bit of salt in the stew.

“It is about social issues but the feeling is just great. We are having such a lovely time doing the videos.

Unconventional instruments are used in the choir. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We have got a very catchy song and quirky video and I think everyone is beginning to see that it really is a bit of fun.”

The Bistro choir has helped to revive John’s love for performing, following a 33-year-long break.

The owner turned musician performed in a band in the 1980’s before a nervous breakdown ruined his future in the industry.

Three decades on, he says he is really enjoying being back in the spotlight while giving back to the local community.

“I played in a band back in the 1980’s when I lived in Edinburgh,” he said.

“We had a couple of residences at some of the bigger pop scene venues and a following but sadly I had a bit of a nervous breakdown and everything blew up back then and that was the end of it.

“It was so awful what happened that I just thought I would never go back to it. It was a long hiatus – 33 years – and now I’m loving it.

“I have something that’s real fun and I feel I can be creative and if I can, do something good, especially for the community.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Google Maps image showing A90 southbound with Marykirk sign at junction in foreground.
A90 reopen following two-vehicle crash at Laurencekirk
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fears for patient safety as NHS Grampian rolls-out 'risky' new care plan at ARI
Aberdeen couple Julie and Chris Ramsey drove from the North to the South Pole entirely in an electric vehicle. Image: Pole to Pole EV/Facebook.
Polar bears and butteries: Aberdeen couple's journey from Arctic to Antarctic in an electric…
Packet of Jolly Ranchers at window.
'Our stock is safe': Aberdeen sweet shop sends out warning after crackdown on banned…
Steve Bothwell and John Elphinstone at the Green stairs, which have been closed for refurbishment.
'It's ruined Christmas': Repairs on city centre stairs cost 'strangled' traders on The Green…
The toilet blocks are now part of the Pavillion at Union Terrace Gardens. Supplied by Zync360
Sneak peek inside historic Victorian toilets in new before-and-after tour of Union Terrace Gardens
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drug-dealing Aberdeen biker sent flying after crashing into police car
Giant buoy on beach.
Oh buoy! What is this giant object washed up on Aberdeen beach?
missing twins Kenzie and Connor Innes
Police searching for missing twins last seen in Aberdeen
Mount Cafe staff with Mrs Claus.
Gallery: Tis the season to be jolly... Mrs Claus delights visitors at Greyhope bay

Conversation