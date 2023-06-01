Anger as CalMac cancels almost every ferry service to Lochboisdale in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Anger as CalMac cancels almost every ferry service to Lochboisdale in June

CalMac said it had capacity issues on the network.

By Louise Glen
Lochboisdale in South Uist.
Lochboisdale, South Uist. Image: Supplied.

CalMac has been accused of “robbing” businesses and communities of lifeline services after cancelling almost every service to Lochboisdale in June.

There was no consultation with beleaguered businesses on Uist before the operator decided to cut the islands ferry service for a month.

Councillors in the Western Isles have now told CalMac and it must “stop” the timetable changes now.

Yesterday CalMac announced yet another breakdown of a ferry on its network – and immediately cancelled services to South Uist.

Transport minister Kevin Stewart took no prisoners and told Calmac he was disappointed in the lack of communication with islanders,

A catamaran, the MV Alfred, that was brought onto the network, is unable to service the route due to the suitability of the piers.

Members of Western Isles Council have now drawn a line in the sand, saying the Gourock-based company had made the wrong decision asking the transport minister to step in.

‘Uist deserves better’

In a statement the council said “Uist deserves better”.

It added: “The South Uist community has suffered more than any other community as CalMac’s shambolic winter maintenance programme has seen vessel after vessel go to dry dock and return much later than scheduled.

“Lochboisdale has been left without a service or with a much-reduced service through Oban.

The Isle of Arran ferry in port at Lochboisdale.
The Caledonian MacBrayne Ferry, Isle of Arran at her berth in Lochboisdale, South Uist. Image Sandy McCook/ DC Thompson.

“This is sadly nothing new for South Uist which has seen the service delivered on the lifeline route fall far below the level of service that was ever provided by earlier generations of Caledonian MacBrayne. ”

In winter 2019-2020 statistics show that 67 out of 156 sailings did not operate.

In winter 2021-2022 the months of November, December, January, and March together saw only 21 Mallaig-Lochboisdale sailings operate – around one quarter of the timetabled number with a failure rate of 75%.

The statement continued: “Despite the commitment from the minister to work with the community in Uist, it would appear Calmac pay no more regard to the minister than they do the Uist community.”

Lord of the Isles ferry in the sea.
The Lord of the Isles was redeployed. Image: Allan Milligan.

Uisdean Robertson, transport spokesman for the authority, added: “The proposal to remove MV Lord of the Isles from service will rob Uist of 550 vehicle spaces, severely impacting every sector of the Uist economy at a time that business is trying hard to recover from the damage already visited on our island by the chaotic service provided by Calmac to Lochboisdale in recent months.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan said: “CalMac think it is acceptable to remove Lochboisdale’s ferry less than a week after she finally resumed normal service – however, businesses and local people are, understandably, both incredulous and furious.

“To remove a service in its entirety for a month of the tourist season will have severe consequences, and what little confidence anybody had left in this route will be severely dented.”

‘Little attention to Islands Act’

“This insult added to injury cannot be allowed to go ahead and I would urgently ask the transport minister to step in and show he will not be a bystander to Uist’s suffering.

“The willingness to single out Uist for service reduction again serves to underline how little attention is paid to the Islands Act that lists the parent company of Calmac Ferries as a body with a duty to consider island community impact and not treat any island unevenly to favour others.

“Yet again a decision impacting Uist has been taken without consultation with the Comhairle or the people of Uist.

“This trend must stop now, it is time that individuals with the interests of Uist at heart are involved in discussions leading to such decisions.”

Minister for transport, Kevin Stewart said: “I have spoken directly with the David MacBrayne Limited (operator of CalMac) chairman to express my disappointment at how the communications have been handled.

“It is important that communities are fully engaged when further disruption comes so soon after just having services restored.

“I have been very clear with CalMac that they must continue to explore all avenues as I am fully aware from my visit last week the direct impact the loss of service is having on the community.”

CalMac said it had addressed the issues raised in a statement issued last night.

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart. Image: DC Thomson

In it, Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: “This was an extremely difficult decision and I understand that this will be disruptive for the local community and for customers who had planned to use this route.

“I apologise for the affect that this cancellation will have and can assure customers that we are working hard to get vessels back in service.

He continued: “MV Alfred has had a temporary repair carried out to her thruster – however, she cannot operate the published timetable as she is unable to operate to Kennacraig and would need to operate to either Troon or Campbeltown, which reduces the number of sailings that could be carried out.

“Therefore, the decision has been taken to retain her on the Arran service.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Transport

Loch Frisa in the Sound of Mull.
CalMac cancels sailings to Mull as Loch Frisa suffers technical fault for second time…
An artists impression of the A83 rest and Be THankful where a long tunnel runs alongside the hillside
Solution for ongoing problems with A83 in Argyll proposed by Transport Scotland
Churchill barrier
Reconstruction of road at first Churchill Barrier could cost millions
A road maintenance vehicle and a road closure sign block the path of the A87 following a collision.
Car and lorry crash near Kyle of Lochalsh closes A87 in both directions
The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
Corran Ferry service to restart following weeks of disruption
A new railway station could be coming to Cove.
Anger as Cove and Newtonhill train station plans left off government investment priorities
A view looking into the LEZ on Holburn Street, with a mocked-up sign showing where the zone starts. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen LEZ goes live in exactly one year — with cameras going up soon
A blue bus parked outside the interchange in Peterhead
Peterhead bus services to be diverted during £250,000 interchange improvement works
Fergus Ewing in a blue waterproof jacket.
'Real anger and mistrust' at government's inaction on A9 and A96
Cycle touring is becoming more popular
Cycling expert believes Inverness could be a hub for off-the-beaten-track adventures

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]