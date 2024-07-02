Ross County linked with Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale

Ross County are weighing up a move for Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale.

The 25-year-old has scored 50 goals in 80 appearances for Cliftonville since joining the club from Larne in 2022.

Hale scored twice in Cliftonville’s Irish Cup final win in May when they defeated Linfield 3-1 after extra time.

He netted 21 goals in 31 games for the Reds last season.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, County face competition from Wigan Athletic for Hale, who has been capped by Republic of Ireland at under-19 and under-21 level.

Both sides could look to trigger a release clause in Hale’s contract.

Simon Murray, last season’s top scorer for the Staggies, has recently been linked with fellow Scottish Premiership sides Hibernian and Dundee.