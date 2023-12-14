Pressure on SNP to replace A90 Toll of Birness junction with roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Pressure on SNP to replace A90 Toll of Birness junction with roundabout

Adele Merson By Adele Merson

SNP transport chief Fiona Hyslop is facing calls to improve a notorious north-east junction causing “trauma to local families on a regular basis”.

Campaigners have long called for the A90 north of Ellon to be dualled and improvements carried out to the Toll of Birness junction.

The Scottish Government threw out plans to dual the road earlier this year, despite a pledge from former First Minister Alex Salmond in 2007.

But ministers are coming under renewed pressure to invest in improvements at Toll of Birness as part of wider calls to dual the route.

Banff and Buchan Tory MP David Duguid raised concerns with Ms Hyslop again following a crash at the collision blackspot last week, which saw a 64-year-old man taken to hospital.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid with Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen. Image: Supplied.

He told the SNP minister the junction is “not fit for purpose and is causing trauma to local families on a regular basis”.

On Monday, Mr Duguid joined a meeting with regional transport partnership Nestrans to discuss their latest study on the A90 and A952 corridors from Ellon to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

They are inviting feedback from local communities and businesses, as well as those who travel in the area. 

‘Simply not good enough’

In a letter, Mr Duguid claimed: “I note the SNP didn’t include the dualling of the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead at its party conference – 16 years since Alex Salmond pledged to dual the road in his first 100 days in office.

“It’s simply not good enough to throw this promise into the long grass now that Mr Salmond is no longer irst Minister. It’s also a betrayal to the people of the north-east to think that installing electronic signs at the Toll of Birness junction is a sufficient solution to solving major safety issues.

“I urge you to give some clarity on if you will back these dualling and roundabout plans from Nestrans, how much you will invest and when we can expect work on upgrading the Toll of Birness.

“This junction, in its current condition, is not fit for purpose and is causing trauma to local families on a regular basis.

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop has been urged to take action to improve the Toll of Birness junction. Image: Shutterstock.

“I urge you to take action for the sake of these families whose loved ones have been tragically killed or injured between Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh in recent years.”

Last December, Ms Gilruth, said the plan to dual the road was considered but rejected in favour of measures to “deal with the challenge of climate change” on the road.

Ms Hyslop is already facing a number of transport infrastructure challenges, including progressing delayed plans to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth.

MSPs were told on Wednesday that a long-awaited update on the plans will be delivered in the “coming days”. The P&J had already revealed this was expected by Christmas. 

And the future of the A96 dualling scheme between Aberdeen and Inverness is also uncertain, pending a delayed climate review. 

On last week’s accident at the Toll of Birness junction, a Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Road safety is of paramount importance and we are working with Police Scotland and our operating company to understand the circumstances of the incident.

“As police enquiries are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. The minister will respond to the letter in due course.”

