Launch date of new North Anderson Drive speed camera revealed

A new permanent speed camera has been activated along a busy Aberdeen road and will began catching speeders as of this week.

The camera is located beside the northbound lane of the A92 North Anderson Drive between Ashgrove Road West and Cairncry Road at the roundabout.

It is able to operate 24 hours a day seven days a week, detecting speeding vehicles heading towards the roundabout.

Installation of the Gatso camera began in April, with mobile speed camera vans no longer needed to stake out that location.

The decision to install a permanent camera was made after reviewing collisions and vehicle speeds on North Anderson Drive.

Speed detections will begin on Friday

Police confirmed the new camera is now live and speeding offences will be detected and progressed from Friday, August 2.

Mark Patterson, Road Policing Chief Inspector said: “We are committed to working with our partners in order to influence driver and road user behaviour with the same aim of making our roads safer for all users.

“The introduction of a fixed camera on North Anderson Drive should remind drivers of the importance of always travelling within the speed limit and will ultimately result in improved speed limit compliance and a reduction in collisions.”