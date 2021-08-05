In pictures: the news today

CNR to step up share repurchases after returning to profit Oil and gas firm CNR International will ramp up share repurchases after taking heart from a strengthening of its balance sheet in the first half.

Boris Johnson urged to block oil project he hasn’t heard of by 80,000 people A letter signed by 80,000 people calling for the Prime Minister to block an oil project he claimed to have no knowledge of was dropped off at 10 Downing Street today by campaigners.

Shell partners with AI company for enhanced trade compliance Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited is to integrate Windward’s proprietary AI-powered Predictive Intelligence solution to further streamline its trade compliance processes, Windward announced today.