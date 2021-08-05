News / World In pictures: the news today By Claire Clifton Coles August 5, 2021, 3:32 pm Updated: August 5, 2021, 3:35 pm A police officer using capsicum spray on protester who had thrown bottles and other object during a snap protest called on the eve of the 6th lockdown to be imposed on Melbourne. Hardcore anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protesters clashed with police and rallied against the government. Anti-lockdown protest 6th Lockdown, Melbourne. By Michael Currie/Speed Media/Shutterstock Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Tina Verma, 27, a social activist, holds a placard which reads, “Hang the killers of 9-year old child” at a demonstration site outside a crematorium where a nine-year-old girl from the lowest rung of India’s caste system was, according to her parents and protesters, raped and killed earlier this week, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri People wait to be evacuated by boat after wildfires reached the Kemerkoy Power Plant, a coal-fueled power plant, in Milas, Mugla in southwest Turkey, early Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. AP Photo Chelsea pensioners (right) watch a military band walk by ahead of the annual Founder’s Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. Picture date: Thursday August 5, 2021. Yui Mok/PA Wire Striking health care workers and protesters hold signs during a demonstration outside the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France. France is requiring all health care workers to start getting vaccinated by Sept. 15 or risk suspension. Signs read in French “no to the obligation”, “after you missed the first, second and third waves you want more! How are you going to do without us?” and “2020 applause, 2021 layoffs. No to totalitarian, Freedom!” AP Photo/Daniel Cole Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Operations manager Gary McGougan (right) and Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng (centre) onboard the Esvagt Alba during a visit to the Moray Offshore Windfarm East, off the Aberdeenshire coast, during his visit to Scotland. Picture date: Thursday August 5, 2021. Jane Barlow/PA Wire People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under a water mist in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. New cases surge in Tokyo to record levels during the Olympic Games. AP Photo/Koji Sasahara The athletes fropm the women’s heptathlon pose for a picture on the Olympic rings at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. AP Photo/Morry Gash A police officer using capsicum spray on protester who had thrown bottles and other object during a snap protest called on the eve of the 6th lockdown to be imposed on Melbourne. Hardcore anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protesters clashed with police and rallied against the government.<br />Anti-lockdown protest 6th Lockdown, Melbourne. By Michael Currie/Speed Media/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Today at the Games: Wonder for Walls as Britain claim first Tokyo cycling gold Who are the celebrities taking to the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing 2021? Shapps: Holidaymakers can travel abroad ‘without looking over their shoulders’ Today at the Games: Dina Asher-Smith returns while Team GB win K1 200m bronze