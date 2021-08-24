News / World In pictures: the news today By Claire Clifton Coles August 24, 2021, 3:46 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 3:47 pm The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. The paralympic Games take place from the 24 August to the fifth of September. Shutterstock Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Dance group performs during the festivities on the 30th anniversary of Independence of Ukraine in the Constitution Square, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock Afghan refugees and asylum seekers hold protest in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Jakarta, Indonesia. They urged UNHCR to resolve the prolonged resettlement process in Indonesia amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Donal Husni/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Extinction Rebellion protesters block Whitehall<br />Extinction Rebellion protest, London. James Veysey/Shutterstock Palestinian children hold flags and release balloons during a protest calling to end the Gaza siege at the Palestinian side of the Erez crossing border with Israel, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.<br />Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Fabio, a Chow Chow dog fondly dubbed “Puppy Officer 1” in mock police uniform, walkd with a member of the Philippine National Police on patrol in Manila, the Philippines. Six-month-old Fabio is owned by policewoman Mary Ann Hernandez, who allows her dog to stay near the COVID-19 checkpoint to relieve the stress felt by residents and passersby during the pandemic.<br />Xinhua/Shutterstock A Palestinian farmer collects guava fruits at the start of the annual harvest season, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Beluki, a Greater one-horned rhinoceros with keeper Phil Curzon during the annual weigh-in at Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, Bedfordshire. As part of their regular check-ups, all creatures at the zoo will have their vital statistics recorded as a way of keeping track of their health and wellbeing. Steve Parsons/PA Wire A Yuanzheng-1 (Expedition-1) upper stage aboard a Long March-2C carrier rocket, carrying two experimental satellites, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. China successfully sent two experimental satellites into planned orbit on Tuesday. Xinhua/Shutterstock Arthur Needham, a rope access conservator from Vitruvius Building Conservartion, abseils down the East face of Salisbury Cathedral’s Tower to carry out vital repairs and surveying during their annual inspection. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close