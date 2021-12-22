Solstice, Christmas Crochet and Darts: Wednesday’s News in Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles December 22, 2021, 5:55 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 6:00 pm Arthur Uther Pendragon (born John Timothy Rothwell, right) takes part in the winter solstice celebrations during sunrise at the Stonehenge prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you all the breaking news images of the day. The Durga Puja of Kolkata has been awarded the UNESCO Intangible Heritage list by UNESCO. To celebrate that recognition, the organizers of various Pujo Committees of Kolkata marched on Wednesday. Sudip Chanda/Pacific Press/Shutterstock A pair of muddy boots are seen as residents clean up a damaged house after the flooding at Hulu Langat, outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. AP Photo/Vincent Thian Palestinian women attend a protest in solidarity with female Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. Mahmoud Issa/Quds Net News via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock An artisan giving final touches to a styrofoam head of Santa Clause ahead of Christmas celebration in Kolkata, India. Debarchan Chatterjee/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Fans during day eight of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. People take pictures of winter decorations along the famous Keyakizaka Street at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A person takes a photo of a festive yarn bomb on the top of a Royal Mail post box in Salisbury, Wiltshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Geometric neon snowflakes, created by artist Hannah Ayre, surround the city’s Christmas Tree on The Mound in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Solstice swimmers and festive skaters: Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close