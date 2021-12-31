New Years, Celebrations and Traditions: Friday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles December 31, 2021, 3:31 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 3:42 pm Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Sydney. Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images from around the World on Friday the 31st of December Volunteers hold a green turtle (Chelonia mydas) confiscated from suspected poachers during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia. Indonesian navy confiscated thirty two green turtles and arrested a number of traffickers during a raid in the waters off the resort island earlier this week. AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati A man looks at the decorations for the coming 2022 Year on New Year’s Eve in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man A man setting a Christmas Tree in the Feira Sao Cristovao or St. Christoper Fair which is officially named ‘Municipal Center Luiz Gonzaga of Northeastern Traditions’. Feira Sao Cristovao in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Roberto Machado Noa/Shutterstock Women from the ethnic Tharu community take part in a traditional rally held to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Pokhara, Nepal. Skanda Gautam/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock People queue to pay their respects to the late Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the St. George’s Cathedral where he will lie in state for a second day in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Competitors in fancy dress run across the Pennine tops near Haworth, West Yorkshire, in the annual Auld Lang Syne Fell race which attracts hundreds of runners every year. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Cooking at Estema ground near Pandal during Tabligh Jamaat in Sylhet districts. The Ijtema is a three-day-long prayer meeting, where devotees attend daily prayers and scholars recite and interpret verses from the Qur’an. It ends with a final Munajat or closing prayer. Sylhet district, Bangladesh. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Visitors watch a light show on the 126th floor of Shanghai Tower in east China’s Shanghai. Xinhua/Shutterstock 2021 in pictures: Stories from around the world Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Athletics: Inverness runner Stephen Mackay frustrated by false start to indoor season A look back at just some of the many loved ones lost to our communities in 2021 Covid Scotland: Are there new rules for self-isolation? What to do if someone you know tests positive Lemon Tree bosses looking at extension and new recording studio in £3m refurbishment