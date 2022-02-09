PM grilled and Olympic joy: Wednesday’s news in pictures By Jamie Ross February 9, 2022, 5:24 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 5:24 pm (Left-right) Commons Leader Mark Spencer, Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (second right) during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Charlie Guest, of Britain passes a gate during the second run of the women’s slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Picture by AP. Mr. Joel Snarr is decorated with the Queen’s Gallantry Medal by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. Picture by PA. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon is shown how to administrate naloxone by Paul Blackwood Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Group Commander of East, North and South Ayrshire, during a visit to Bathgate Fire Station, as firefighters in Scotland are being offered the chance to carry naloxone to help prevent drug deaths. Picture by PA. A firefighter battles a large fire in Oklahoma City. The massive fire ripped through an empty five-story hotel and apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City that was under construction, fire officials said. Picture by AP. Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Picture by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire. New arrival Upendi and mother Cheka in the bonobo enclosure at Twycross Zoo, Leicestershire. Upendi is less than a month old and is the first bonobo to be born at the zoo since 2019. Picture by PA. The League party’s MPs stage a flashmob outside the Italian parliament to protest spiking energy prices and raising utility bills, in Rome. Picture by AP. Ukrainian serviceman provides area security during a visit by Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, to frontline positions in a former industrial area, outside Avdiivka. Picture by AP. A concrete pier at the HS2/Align Compound in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, where segments are constructed for the UK’s longest railway bridge on the HS2 high-speed railway’s Colne Valley Viaduct on the north-west outskirts of London. Picture by PA. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service officers undergo training on a new state-of-the-art training facility that will help firefighters rescue casualties from collapsed buildings at the Service Headquarters, in Barmston Mere, Washington, Sunderland. Picture by PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Samsung ‘has created a compelling experience’ with new S22 range Tottenham call for fans to ‘move on’ from the Y-word Prime Minister refuses to say if he will resign if fined for lockdown breaches Boris Johnson ‘could face £10,000 of fines’ in event of Covid breaches