Dancing down the Runway at London Fashion Week: Monday’s News in Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles February 21, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 3:49 pm Models perform a dance in the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi A/W22 fashion show at Heaven nightclub, London. James Veysey/Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on the 21st of February. Monday’s news in pictures. Olympic workers in protective clothing have a meeting at Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong. AP Photo/Vincent Yu Britain’s Mark Cavendish sprints on his way to win the second stage of the UAE Cycling Tour from Hudayriyat Island at Abu Dhabi Breakwater, United Arab Emirates. Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP The Crimea 5 am rally in support of the Crimean political prisoners takes place outside the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock A family pays tribute at the Martyr’s Monument, or Shaheed Minar during the International Mother Language Day in Dhaka. Piyas Biswas/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Jean Paul Gaultier poses during a photo call in the auditorium at the Roundhouse, in Chalk Farm, London, to launch Fashion Freak Show, the musical based on his life. The musical will take up residence for a limited season of 52 shows at the London venue. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Ukrainian border guard officers patrol the Ukrainian-Belarusian state border at a checkpoint Novi Yarylovychi, Ukraine. AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak Second grade students play a game at the start of the first day of school with the presence of the entire student body at the 551 National School in Asuncion, Paraguay, after COVID-19 restrictions at schools were eased across the country. AP Photo/Jorge Saenz Storm Eunice and flying skaters: Friday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Storm Eunice and flying skaters: Friday’s news in pictures Druids and antivenom: Thursday’s news in pictures Dragon dancing and open gates: Wednesday’s news in pictures Snowdrops in bloom and Dundee’s Winter Olympian: Tuesday’s news in pictures