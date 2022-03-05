The Ukraine crisis intensifies: Saturday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles March 5, 2022, 3:50 pm Updated: March 5, 2022, 4:07 pm Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on March 5. Saturday’s news in pictures. A couple sit on the ruble of a destroyed bridge after crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Ukrainian soldiers help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti People take part in a demonstration in Trafalgar Square, London, to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ian West/PA Wire Homes damaged by a wildfire are seen in Uljin, South Korea. South Korea was deploying nearly 2,000 firefighters and troops on Saturday to battle a large wildfire that tore through an eastern coastal area and temporarily threatened a nuclear power station and a liquified natural gas plant. Kim Huyn-tae/Yonhap via AP Brij pal, a Bee keeper examines a honeycomb before extracting honey at an apiary on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu, India. AP Photo/Channi Anand Nicolas Bisquertt Hudson CHI (LW10-2) in action during the Men’s Downhill Sitting Para Alpine Skiing at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre. Joel Marklund for OIS for OIS/PA Wire The northern lights, or the aurora borealis displays over the Vestrahorn mountain in south-east Iceland, noted for its two distinctive peaks and proximity to the Jokulsarlon glacier lagoon and East Fjords. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Fans hold up paper in the colours of the Ukrainian flag during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Putin warns third parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close