Delays in Dover: Thursday’s News in Pictures

By Louis Delbarre
April 7, 2022, 6:37 pm Updated: April 7, 2022, 6:55 pm
A man stands amongst lorries queued in Operation Brock on the M20 near Ashford in Kent as freight delays continue at the Port of Dover, in Kent, where P&O ferry services remain suspended after the company sacked 800 workers without notice. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

From ferry chaos to a pair of soldiers in Ukraine marrying amid war, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

People from Mariupol and surroundings in eastern Ukraine, leave a train to be taken to temporary residences in Nizhny Novgorod region, at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. About 500 refugees from Mariupol arrived today in Nizhny Novgorod by a special train from eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo)
A general view of the North Atlantic Council roundtable during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Ukraine on Thursday appealed to NATO for more weapons in its fight against Russia to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha, and urged Germany to slash red tape so that more supplies can get in. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

A pair of woodcuts (left) Mount Fuji from Miho, 1935, by Yoshida Hiroshi, and Buckingham Palace, seen from Green Park, c.1911, by Yoshio Markino, during a preview of Royal Collection Trust’s Japan: Courts and Culture exhibition, at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace in London. The exhibition brings together the Royal Collection’s holdings of Japanese works of art. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Lorries queue at the Port of Dover, in Kent, where P&O ferry services remain suspended after the company sacked 800 workers without notice. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Ukrainian soldiers Anastasia and Vyacheslav share a tender moment prior to their wedding ceremony in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Stewart Cink is framed by the Masters’ logo while warming up on the range before his first round at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Dublin based artist Sophie Behal, from Kilkenny, in her studio at Richmond Road Studios in Fairview. Around 20 artists face eviction from the studio in Dublin after the building went into receivership. Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The Last Day ridden by Adam Wedge on their way to winning the Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Nigel French/PA Wire.

