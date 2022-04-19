Bacon Butties and Boxing: Tuesday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bacon Butties and Boxing: Tuesday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
April 19, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 2:42 pm
Tyson Fury being interviewed by the media after an open workout at BOXPARK Wembley, London. Picture via PA.
Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Alba leader Alex Salmond leaves the stage after delivering his speech at the party’s local government election manifesto launch at the Caird Hall, Dundee. Picture by PA.
A field of tulips in full colour near King’s Lynn in Norfolk as tulip grower Mark Eves opens the field to the public from Thursday with all funds raised going to local charity The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House. Picture via PA.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of talks with Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani. Picture via PA.
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens as he meets with Matti Maasikas, head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine, front left, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture via AP.
Ellie Simmonds, eight-time Paralympic medallist and Birmingham 2022 Board Member at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Birmingham. Today marks 100 days to go until the 2022 Commonwealth Games gets under way in Birmingham. Picture via PA.
Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of an explosion in front of a school, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture via AP.
Melinda Messenger hands out cups of tea and bacon sandwiches to tradespeople on a building site, as research from new platform, ManoManoPro reveals three-out-of-five tradespeople are now too busy to stop for a ‘tea break’ and the British tradition of a builders’ brew is now on its way out. Picture via PA.

