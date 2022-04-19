Bacon Butties and Boxing: Tuesday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross April 19, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 2:42 pm Tyson Fury being interviewed by the media after an open workout at BOXPARK Wembley, London. Picture via PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Alba leader Alex Salmond leaves the stage after delivering his speech at the party’s local government election manifesto launch at the Caird Hall, Dundee. Picture by PA. A field of tulips in full colour near King’s Lynn in Norfolk as tulip grower Mark Eves opens the field to the public from Thursday with all funds raised going to local charity The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House. Picture via PA. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of talks with Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani. Picture via PA. In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens as he meets with Matti Maasikas, head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine, front left, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture via AP. Ellie Simmonds, eight-time Paralympic medallist and Birmingham 2022 Board Member at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Birmingham. Today marks 100 days to go until the 2022 Commonwealth Games gets under way in Birmingham. Picture via PA. Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of an explosion in front of a school, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture via AP. Melinda Messenger hands out cups of tea and bacon sandwiches to tradespeople on a building site, as research from new platform, ManoManoPro reveals three-out-of-five tradespeople are now too busy to stop for a ‘tea break’ and the British tradition of a builders’ brew is now on its way out. Picture via PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Union Terrace Gardens: ‘Soft reopening’ one week away Easter Rising and War in Kyiv: Monday’s News in Pictures In Pictures: Easter Celebrations in Dundee and Perth Popular classic car event returns to Grampian Transport Museum