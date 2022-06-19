Love is love and Father’s Day celebrations: Sunday’s news in pictures By John Post June 19, 2022, 1:17 pm Mandatory Credit: Photo by Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (12991766g) A participant poses for the camera during pride parade in Kolkata , India , on 19 June 2022 .Various social organizations held a pride rally in support of LGBTQ community , on the occasion of pride month in Kolkata . Pride Parade In Kolkata, India - 19 Jun 2022 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A new photo has been issued by Kensington Palace of the Duke of Cambridge with his children, Prince Louis, Prince George (right) and Princess Charlotte, to mark Father’s Day 2022. The photograph was taken in Jordan in the Autumn of 2021. Kensington Palace/PA Wire Spirit of Britain living history group dressed as American Second World War aircrew with TF-51D Mustang ‘Contrary Mary’ during the annual Duxford Summer Air Show in Duxford, Cambridgeshire. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Mayor of London Sadiq Khan takes part in the British Heart Foundation’s London to Brighton Bike Ride 2022. Mr Khan joined 14,000 cyclists this year, helping raise around £2million for the charity’s life-saving research. Heart and circulatory disease is responsible for around 150,000 deaths in the UK each year. Doug Peters/PA Wire Picture shows the re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo. More than 2000 re-enactors participate in Napoleon’s final battle of 18 June 1815 near Waterloo. Shutterstock A participant poses for the camera during pride parade in Kolkata, India. Various social organisations held a pride rally in support of LGBTQ community, on the occasion of pride month in Kolkata. Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Voters at a polling station in Lyon during the second round of the first-round legislative election. KONRAD K/SIPA/Shutterstock A commercial airplane makes a descend towards Changi International Airport as the moon sets in Singapore. Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock People participate in the 10th Phnom Penh International Half Marathon in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Xinhua/Shutterstock Visitors explore the Arboria II luminaria, created by Architects of Air, during the Meliora Festival at the Beacon Arts Centre in Inverclyde. Arboria II is inspired by the geometry of nature and also Islamic architecture and features winding passages of small domes with light and colours created purely by daylight shining through the coloured plastic structure. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Donkeys enjoy a lazy Sunday at The Island Farm Sanctuary in the sunshine, Oxfordshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Loved ones attend a funeral ceremony for activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi who was killed while fighting in the Kharkiv region during the Russian invasion, at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine. He has become a symbol of revolution and mourners came wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, leaving flowers and sorrow at his gravesite. Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Calum Petrie: Equal parental leave rights would be the perfect Father’s Day present Future stars might emerge from Ross County’s Highland football festival Sarah Rankin: Dip into delights of this season’s bounty as asparagus is put in the spotlight A place to remember George and Margaret Bremner: Poignant tribute for Father’s Day