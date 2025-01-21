Candy Galore shuts up shop in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Candy Galore shuts up shop in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre

The store which opened back in November 2023, was boarded up by workers.

By Ross Hempseed
Candy Galore closure in Aberdeen.
Workmen put up boards over the shopfront. Image: Supplied.

Candy Galore has closed its doors in the Bon Accord Centre.

Workers were spotted boarding up the shopfront on Tuesday, January 21, as people passed by with curious glances.

The sweet vendor opened in November 2023, occupying the old Quiz unit in the St Nicholas section joining brands like Card Factory, Superdrug and The Body Shop.

It is known for its wide range of international confections as well as tasty slushies and was popular among school pupils from nearby Robert Gordon College.

Inside Candy Galore in Aberdeen.
Candy Galore opened in Aberdeen in 2023.

Now just 14 months after the store opened, it looks like the end as the shop hasn’t been open for several days.

The shopfront which used to catch attention with its red and white banner has been completely covered up.

It comes as Holland & Barrett, on the opposite side of the centre, has also closed temporarily to carry out improvements to the store.

The latest closure will come as a blow to the centre which was nearing full occupancy.

To keep updated on the latest, click here to access The Press and Journal’s shopping centre tracker.

