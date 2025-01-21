Candy Galore shuts up shop in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre

Candy Galore has closed its doors in the Bon Accord Centre.

Workers were spotted boarding up the shopfront on Tuesday, January 21, as people passed by with curious glances.

The sweet vendor opened in November 2023, occupying the old Quiz unit in the St Nicholas section joining brands like Card Factory, Superdrug and The Body Shop.

It is known for its wide range of international confections as well as tasty slushies and was popular among school pupils from nearby Robert Gordon College.

Now just 14 months after the store opened, it looks like the end as the shop hasn’t been open for several days.

The shopfront which used to catch attention with its red and white banner has been completely covered up.

It comes as Holland & Barrett, on the opposite side of the centre, has also closed temporarily to carry out improvements to the store.

The latest closure will come as a blow to the centre which was nearing full occupancy.

To keep updated on the latest, click here to access The Press and Journal’s shopping centre tracker.