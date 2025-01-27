Tributes to ‘one of a kind’ Alford teacher Karen McKain who always went the extra mile

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for an “extraordinary”Aberdeenshire teacher whose strength, kindness and zest for life inspired everyone she met.

Known for having a smile that would brighten up any room, Karen McKain, a former depute head at Alford Primary School, was a much-loved mum, wife, friend, teacher, and colleague who died on Christmas Day.

Compassionate and caring “to the Nth degree”, Karen’s unwavering dedication saw her become the head of visual and hearing support services in Aberdeenshire where she made a profound difference to the lives of countless young people and their families.

‘Karen was a kind person’

Today, her husband Garth and their grown-up children Fraser, 33, and Kirsty, 30, say Karen, who lived in Sauchen, will be remembered as being one of ‘life’s one offs’, who left a lasting impression on all who crossed her path.

“She was just a good person and a kind person,” says Fraser.

“As a teacher, she always went the extra mile.

“In fact, the boiler room in the house is filled with books and teaching supplies she collected for the children.

“She very much underplayed what she did but she really did go over and above.”

Happy childhood rooted in love

Born on April 12 1961, Karen Elizabeth McKain, was raised in Ayr by her father Bill, a joiner, and her mother Betty, who worked in a coffee shop.

Surrounded by love and strong values from her hardworking parents and grandparents, Karen’s childhood was a happy one.

As a teenager, she attended the town’s Mainholm Academy which she deemed “quite a tough school.”

But that didn’t hold Karen back. She thrived both academically and in the sporting field with a talent for badminton.

After completing her Highers, Karen enrolled at teacher training college in Ayr where her journey to becoming a primary school teacher began.

Not content with just the basics, she then completed an additional year of study to qualify as a nursery teacher.

Life-changing move to Aberdeen…

With teaching opportunities scarce in Ayr, she moved to Aberdeen. There she met the “love of her life”, Garth.

“I was staying in Kintore and renting out rooms in the house that I had,” says Garth.

“I rented one of the rooms to Karen’s friend Bruce so when she came up to visit one weekend, we got chatting. She said it was virtually impossible to find a job in Ayr.

“So we suggested she come up here. I told her I had a room free if she wanted to rent it, which she did.”

It was Karen’s kind nature which instantly attracted Garth.

“She had a lovely personality, and she was very easy to get on with,” says Garth.

Karen was loved and respected as a teacher

As their love for one another blossomed, so did Karen’s teaching career.

After working with students on a youth training scheme, Karen landed her first teaching role at Sunnybank Primary School in Aberdeen.

This job marked the beginning of a remarkable journey in education where Karen’s warmth, dedication, and unique style left a mark on students, colleagues, and communities alike.

A much-loved and highly respected figure within the north-east’s education sector her career progressed rapidly. She took on the role of deputy head teacher at Alford Primary School and for a period of time, was also acting head teacher at Elrick Primary School.

Making a difference to children’s lives…

But Karen’s career journey didn’t stop there.

Her passion for supporting all children led her to a pivotal role as head of visual and hearing support services in Aberdeenshire.

“When you get a job as a sensory support teacher you have to do an extra year’s training,” says Fraser.

“So it speaks to her determination that she was able to re-train around the age of 50.”

‘Firm but fair’ Karen was respected by all who knew her

As a teacher, her family say Karen was firm but fair which earned her the respect of children long after they left school.

“She was an authoritative presence. Never a soft touch,” says Fraser.

“I remember playing a gig in Alford and this guy came up to me afterwards and said ‘you’re Fraser McKain aren’t you?’

“He then preceded to recount how he’d accidentally broken a caterpillar bookshelf when he was in Primary One and mum had been tough on him.

“It was so funny. This guy is now a marine and he still remembered that memory of my mum at school,” smiled Fraser.

Family was everything to Karen McKain

Away from the classroom, Karen was devoted to her family.

After tying the knot with Garth at Kings College Chapel at Aberdeen University on October 13 1986, the couple were blessed with two children, Fraser, who arrived in 1992 and Kirsty, who was born two years later.

During this time, the family moved from their first home in Kintore to Kirkton of Skene and finally to Sauchen in 1997.

Motherhood came easily to Karen. She became a best friend to both Fraser and Kirsty.

In fact, Karen inspired both her children’s careers. Fraser now works as a music teacher and Kirsty followed in her mum’s creative footsteps into furniture design. She more recently worked with a charity to develop community gardens.

“She was a great mum,” says Fraser, “and devoted a lot of herself to me and Kirsty.”

‘Mum always cared,’ said daughter Kirsty

“A few summers ago, we took a family trip to Orkney,” Kirsty said. “We listened to a podcast about Dolly Parton’s life. She was described as the great unifier; people of all religions, races, genders and sexualities are drawn to her and her acceptance of them,” says Kirsty.

“While we were driving, I just couldn’t stop thinking that my mum, Karen McKain, is Dolly Parton to the people in her life – she accepts them, cares about them and if she doesn’t understand, she is willing to learn.”

Karen was the glue holding everyone together

Determined to live life to the full, Karen enjoyed many hobbies including travelling, cooking, reading, cars, knitting and sewing.

But one of her greatest pleasures was socialising with friends.

“They were so important to her,” Garth added.

“She was great at organising meals and trips out.

“Even when she moved schools, she always kept in touch with the friends she made.”

Right to the end, Karen faced each day with strength

Like everything else in her life, Karen, faced a diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in February 2024, with stoicism.

She endured chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant in October last year, facing each day with strength and determination.

After numerous stints in and out of hospital, Karen was admitted again just two days before Christmas. She died peacefully on Christmas Day surrounded by the people she loved most in the world.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the wonderful medical professionals in Ward 112 – and all the staff of the ARI – for their high standard of care and compassion,” says Garth.

Noting also the paramedics and Accident and Emergency staff, the family added that the care extended to Karen, “was also shown to our entire family.”

A celebration of Karen’s life took place at Baldarroch Crematorium, Crathes on Monday January 20.

At the service, conducted by Jan Hughes, donations were collected in aid of the Anchor Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

You can read the family’s announcement here.